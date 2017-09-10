Country's 'avocado shortage' continues as exports boom but research helps growers boost supplies

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF New Zealand avocado sales have reached a record $200.3 million but the majority of the fruit is exported offshore.

New Zealand is suffering from an avocado shortage but the biggest chunk of produce doesn't go to local shops.

Instead, the majority of the delicious buttery fruits went across the ditch – into Aussie mouths. Smaller portions of the avocado exports went to the USA and parts of Asia.

Avocado growers have labelled Kiwi consumers a "bi-product" for the export industry that is focused on Australia.

This year 7.9 million trays of avocados were sold, almost 4 million went to Australia, compared to just over 2 million in New Zealand. However, that's 957,000 more trays of avocados in Kiwi shopping bags than the year before.

Despite the increases in fruit, demands have also risen.

Now there are plans to expand the Asian export markets, according to New Zealand Avocado.

The fruit's popularity has resulted in avocado heists, black market sales and sky-rocketing prices across the country.

Short supplies saw the price of an avocado reach $7.49 at Auckland's Fruit World this month. Last year the highest price for an avocado was $4.61.

Police said that's created a lucrative product within New Zealand and burglaries from the country's biggest orchards was on the rise.

Bay of Plenty police Sergeant Trevor Brown said there were over 15 heists in the district in the last two months, like Katikati, Te Puna, Tauranga and Te Puke. In a year 12 separate orchards were targeted and some hit up to three times.

New Zealand's fruit supply isn't the only issue. A shortfall of trees caused a "bottleneck" at nurseries which had three year wait lists in 2016.

New research, announced out of Australia this week into faster, high-density growth of the plants could help.

Trials that could address the global shortage of avocado trees through tissue cultures were revealed this week by Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) professor Neena Mitter​.

New Zealand researchers plan to meet with Mitter in October to discuss how her work could be used by Kiwi tree producers.

However it's no quick fix, says Whangarei's Lynwood Avocado Nursery owner Stephen Wade​. He said the research was promising but it would be at least a decade before pressure on the industry eased.

"If we wind the clock forward ... we probably will be propagating by tissue culture, and so a lot of the barriers to supply will be solved. But it's not going to happen overnight."

Lynwood Avocado Nursery is one of the two biggest growers of avocado trees in the country.

Wade said the industry had made improvements to soften biennial yield issues and research advances would improve the industry's expansion and supply issues.

But the focus would remain on exports, because fruit producers didn't want to flood the local market.

"We basically plant for export and the local market is a bi-product.

"Just like any of our primary production, it's all focused overseas because that's where the people are."

New Zealand Avocado CEO Jen Scoular said there was "no problem" selling all the avocados offered to Kiwi consumers and market pressure had continued to build.

Still, the country's growers were looking to break into new markets, she said.

"There is absolutely a shortage in supply of avocados … the demand by New Zealand consumers has considerably increased."

Scoular said there was a focus to increase tree numbers and skills as farmers' "keenness" to be in the industry continued.

- Sunday Star Times