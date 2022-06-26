International students reunite with families after two-year pandemic separation

Covid kept them from their loved ones back home, as relatives died and younger siblings forgot who they were.

International students at Diocesan School for Girls​ in Auckland have been reunited with their families for the first time in two years, after they sheltered in New Zealand during Covid-19.

The decision to stay here meant the teens missed key milestones and family events, with relatives dying and younger siblings growing up in their absence.

Social media was a lifesaver for the students as it meant they could still talk to loved ones back home every day.

Joy Kim​, from South Korea, has been boarding at Diocesan for the past four years and is now in her final year at school.

Her last visit to her home country was in December 2019 and this was also the last time she saw her family; with a visit home now planned for the school holidays in just a few weeks.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Joy Kim has a 6-year-old sister who had to be reminded they were siblings because she hadn’t seen her in so long.

“It has been very hard not being able to go home and see family or hang out with my friends. I have two younger sisters – one is now 14 years old, and the other is six. She was only four years old when I left!”

Kim said it had been hard being a big sister from afar as she’s missed out on seeing her sister grow up over the last two years.

Her younger sister even briefly forgot who Kim was, excluding her in pictures she drew depicting her family.

“It was quite hard, but my mum kept reminding her that I’m her sister. Now when I call, she is always trying to talk to me, and she even says ‘I miss you’ and asks when I’m coming back.”

Kim said she’s looking forward to eating some authentic Korean food once she’s back, as well as seeing her loved ones.

Year 11 student Avina Lee last went home to Hong Kong in November 2019, and her parents visited New Zealand in May as soon as the borders opened.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff L-R: Snowy Pha, Joy Kim and Avina Lee have been studying at Diocesan School for Girls.

Her family were shocked to see Lee so much taller than when she left Hong Kong. They travelled around Hamilton which Lee said was “very nice”.

She said she had texted them every day and video-called “all the time”, and in the meantime was able to forge great friendships with her housemates.

Snowy Pha​ is from Myanmar and is excited to be heading to Thailand for the school holidays where she will meet up with her parents again, for the first time since January 2020.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Snowy Pha will be seeing her parents again in July for the first time in two years.

“It was very hard not to see family and friends for so long. I felt a loss of connection, missing out on normal everyday interactions with them.”

She said it has been nice to experience Kiwi celebrations such as Christmas.

Sixteen-year-old Larissa Lau​ hasn’t been back to her native Hong Kong since January 2020 but has managed to communicate regularly with her family through FaceTime​.

Lau said the other international students boarding at the school have been like a second family to her.

“The girls in Innes House [the school boarding house] come from all different parts of the world, and it’s great,” she said.

“I’ve learnt Japanese and Korean from my friends here, and I keep in touch with my friends back home online. One thing I do miss though is the theme parks!”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The international students boarding at the school have forged close friendships. L-R: Joy Kim from South Korea, Larissa Lau from Hong Kong, Snowy Pha from Myanmar, Avina Lee from Hong Kong.

Lau is looking forward to welcoming her younger sister to Diocesan next year.

The school has been particularly conscious of the impact pandemic restrictions have had on its international boarders, said Simone Clark​, director of international students.

“A ‘navigating life’ programme was set up to help the girls express and share their feelings, and teachers checked in with students on a regular basis.

“The boarding house was also open for longer, allowing students to stay during the holidays, as well as finding homestays for students who were unable to return home.”