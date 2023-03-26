Wellington nightlife under pressure as several bars go under

Birdcage bar in Wellington is one of several Wellington bars that have gone into liquidation recently.

The cost of living crisis is putting the squeeze on Wellington’s nightlife venues as a raft of bars call closing time.

Five bars went into liquidation over the last month as operating costs mounted and punters tightened their purse strings.

Meanwhile, the big operators were getting bigger with Wellington’s most successful hospitality company, Kāpura, merging with an Auckland powerhouse to create Star Hospitality Group, largely owned by DB Breweries.

Long time Wellington venue operator Matt McLaughlin said the industry had been in bad shape since before the pandemic, and things were getting worse for the little guys.

“We’ve been battling away for three years just trying to keep our heads above water. Nobody could see what Covid was going to do for any industry and the flow-on effects are still in play.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Wellington bar owner Matt McLaughlin said many small operators were finding it tough to make ends meet.

The five bars that went into liquidation in Wellington recently were: Love Not Lost on Allen St, Birdcage on Dixon St, Amador in Willis St Press Hall, Serious Happiness in Newtown and The George on Willis.

McLaughlin said though there had been “a bounce back” after Covid-19 restrictions eased, the current cost of living crisis hit hospitality harder than most.

Input costs for everything such as wages, food, beverages, and power had gone up, and it was still very difficult to find staff, he said.

“Our margins are so slim, so many of us do it for the love of the industry, not to make a squillion bucks, but now we can’t even make ends meet, so operators are just packing it in.”

McLaughlin said we could be seeing a period of attrition in the industry which may not be a bad thing.

“If some of the operators go off in to the sunset, it leaves the pie a little bit bigger for everybody else.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington’s nightlife hotspots such as Courtenay Place are not what they used to be.

Public records showed there were about 660 alcohol licenced premises in the Wellington City Council area, including bars, restaurants, supermarkets and clubs.

A merger of two of New Zealand’s biggest hospitality groups this week had implications for the Wellington scene.

Kāpura, formerly Wellington Hospitality Group, operated numerous hospitality venues throughout the capital, its merger with Auckland-based Joylab to create Star Hospitality Group, was announced last week.

With the merger, Joylab’s majority shareholder DB Breweries acquired its remaining shares and Kāpura founders Jamie Williams and Andrew Williams were also shareholders in Star Hospitality Group.

DB was set to own around 80% of the new entity.

Kāpura owned about 35 venues in the Wellington region, as well as several others in Waikato and Bay of Plenty, and Joylab had around 20 establishments in the Auckland region.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Jamie Williams, pictured in Flamingo Joe’s, says some smaller operators might not make it through a possible recession.

Jamie Williams said the diversity of their portfolio of venues helped them through the tumultuous last three years, and their CBD establishments were the worst hit by the pandemic.

“The waterfront held up remarkably well, because people still wanted to come out and grab a beer and a drink.”

Williams said the closure of a few downtown bars was not necessarily a canary in the coal mine of the future of the industry, but he admitted it had been a tough time for many operators.

“The risk is that after a couple of years of bumps and bruises, I’m not sure some of the operators will make it through the next bumps and bruises that might get caused by a recession.”

He said the looming downturn was going to affect people’s spending, and the industry was hoping people would still choose to want to go out and enjoy themselves.

“Wellingtonians like to go out more than any other city in the country and I can’t see that changing. We’ve got a good, compact cosmopolitan city that offers a lot of variety.”

With more skilled staff coming through the border, the group was able to start getting back to normal operations.

As part of the merger Williams was appointed chief executive of Star Hospitality and was positive about its future both in Wellington and nationally.

“The business overall becomes stronger as we get a greater pool of experience and insights to draw from as well as obviously the benefits of increased scale.”

“We will be able to accelerate investment into a lot of areas of the business that were put on hold during Covid like improved training and development of our staff and improving our sustainability practices.”

supplied/Stuff DB Breweries managing director Matt Wilson said their stake in the newly formed Star Hospitality Group showed their faith in the future of the industry.

DB Breweries said its investment in Star Hospitality showed its “ongoing desire for New Zealand to have a strong and healthy hospitality industry that brings valuable experiences to locals and tourists”.

Managing director Matt Wilson said though the industry had been through a tough few years with Covid restrictions, lack of tourism and extreme labour shortages, they had “great faith in its ability to bounce back”.

“No one is immune to economic pressures and it is a challenging time for all businesses. However, we are confident that Kiwis will use more of their discretionary spending in hospitality as they look to connect with friends and family.

“We know that social interaction and connection is even more important in tough times. Businesses like ours are at the centre of good times, and hospitality related businesses have a really important role to play in bringing people together.”

Supplied Jeremy Smith of Trinity Group says it could be a time of more consolidation in the hospitality sector..

Jeremy Smith of Trinity Group, which owned six Wellington businesses, said despite recent closures, local hospitality was “still in a good place”.

“We’re producing amazing food, amazing experiences.”

“Absolutely there’s headwinds, absolutely there’s challenges. We’re going to probably see more businesses fail, but to a degree, that’s the nature of the industry.”

“You do have a lot of young entrepreneurs wanting to create something special and they don’t always have the money, the experience or business acumen to deal with the challenges that get thrown at them.”

Smith said council’s support of events such CubaDupa, Visa Wellington on A Plate and Eat Drink Play festival showed that the industry continued to be critical to the city.