There's plenty of green beyond Wellington's green belt

Most Wellington commuters are wearing masks as it becomes mandatory on public transport in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The laptops on the tables are a bit of a giveaway. The groups of people huddled together in meetings clinch it.

There’s something other than good coffee brewing in Josh Coe’s Carterton cafe.

The crowd at Page 42 Cafe & Gelato used to be “stay-at-home mums and retirees”, but in the aftermath of lockdowns, on the tail of the pandemic, there are new customers in town: those keen to support local businesses, and many others working from home and avoiding commuter chaos into Wellington.

It’s a similar story elsewhere.

READ MORE:

* Taxi drivers wait four hours between jobs, warn industry on brink of collapse

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 taking the sparkle from Wellington's Golden Mile

* Domestic tourism: The biggest winners and losers so far

* Hotels creates 'third space' for residents working from home



The bleeding of workers from the capital’s CBD has inspired a surprising injection of life and lucre into the economies of surrounding suburbs, Porirua, the Kapiti Coast and the Wairarapa.

The proof is those laptops on cafe tables, but also in many more feet pounding provincial pavements.

It’s also in the numbers.

Wellington’s public sector employs about 27,000 people, with close to 40,000 in the private sector.

Many of them head into the city from centres far beyond its green belt.

But traffic figures show that the number boarding trains across the Wellington region was down 31.6 per cent in September, with bus patronage dropping 18 per cent.

That’s hitting the high street.

KEVIN STENT Foot traffic is down in Wellington’s CBD, and with it the money people are spending.

Stats from Doc Loves Data, which analysed Eftpos transactions, show commercial transactions last month were down 9.4 per cent in the Wellington CBD, when compared with October last year. As part of that fall, restaurant spend fell 9.1 per cent, fast food 31 per cent, while bars were up 9.1 per cent.

But it was a different story in Porirua and on the Kapiti Coast.

In the former, spend was up 0.6 per cent for the month. That represents an extra $5 million pumped into the Porirua community.

And further up the coast, Paraparaumu’s Coastlands shopping centre has seen a 10-11 per cent post-Covid surge in turnover, according to manager Jan Forrest.

Coe’s certainly happy to see more faces in his Carterton business.

Barely two years-old, the cafe was just finding its feet as Covid struck.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF/Stuff Josh Coe, of Page 42 Cafe, in Carterton. He saw a jump in customers post-Covid.

“Lockdown was pretty tough, [we didn’t know] what we were going to see out the other side of it.”

What he saw was a 20 per cent bulge in business as the Government and other employers urged people to work from home, even if that was just a few days a week.

“We are now back down to where we were,” he says, but that’s still good, considering three new cafes have opened recently.

Some of Coe’s new laptop-wielding customers have wandered down the road from the 3Mile co-working space, where owner Marie-Claire Andrews struggles to mask her glee at the post-Covid boom in business.

“We had a big rush post-lockdown, and some significant new Government contracts.”

That slowed a little when the Government, worried at the impact of the exodus on the capital economy, pulled on the handbrake.

ILLYA MCLELLAN/STUFF/Stuff Marie-Claire Andrews, of the 3Mile co-working space. Most of the desks are full these days, with more people working from home rather than heading into Wellington.

“When the call came back to support the CBD we did lose a few of those,” says Andrews.

But she’s not complaining.

“We can take up to 35 people; on any given day we’d have 15-20 coming in,” she says.

“Before lockdown it was probably about 75 per cent of that, so have had about a 25 per cent increase.

“And they’re committed members – we used to have lots of casual drop-ins, people trying it out.”

There’s a great deal of commitment being shown in Porirua as well.

Steven Perdia is a “bit of a data geek” who also loves growth.

And the Porirua City Council general manager of growth and partnerships is seeing a fair bit of both.

The latest figures show “quite a few people looking to start up their own businesses, interest in self-employment, new business registrations”.

That includes the city’s co-working spaces.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Saturday morning in Petone: a suburb in the Wellington region that has benefited from fewer people travelling to the city.

“Since the end of lockdown they have had amazing growth, including a record month of subscriptions.”

He says building consents are up on last year, as are tertiary education enrolments.

“Some hospitality is doing well, some retail doing well.

“It seems to be a lot of confidence and strong spending going on, even though there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty around lockdown laws and job security, and unemployment is creeping up.”

Also creeping up is the foot traffic in other town centres such as Whitby and Cannons Creek, and inside the city mall.

That too is borne out by the numbers.

“Google location and mobility data shows people are moving more locally than they were before lockdown,” says Perdia.

“There are less people travelling to work, more around their local environment. Certainly the work-from-home stuff, a lot of people still seem to be doing that. The suburbs are benefiting.”

But not so much the capital’s CBD.

Chris Wilkinson, managing director or First Retail Group, says the withdrawal of so many government workers has “been quite strongly felt”.

“We are still around 15-20 per cent back on where we were previously, that’s talking to a spectrum of different types of businesses.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff The suburbs and satellite centres might be going well, but it’s not such a good story in Wellington, says First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson.

“Predominantly it’s the businesses serving the daytime population, the lunchbars, the cafes,” he says.

That meant more empty shops and a slow turnover of leases, even in high-traffic areas.

But Wilkinson remains optimistic.

“There’s this strong government and tech sector, and everything is stabilising, getting back to more certainty about what’s going on.”

Young people would be the “change-makers”.

“Moving more into the suburbs, we’ll start seeing contemporary shopping and hospitality environments develop in the likes of Stokes Valley, Upper Hutt (and) new subdivisions.”

Tourism would return and possibly be stronger, with New Zealand a destination of choice in Covid-conscious times.

“We’ve got the ears and eyes of the world.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff People are choosing to shop and dine local.

And Wellington city would evolve, with “aspirational younger audiences . . . more intensification of housing and conversion of offices to residential”.

The suburbs, satellite towns and provincial centres have stolen the advantage, but it may not last.

Carterton’s Coe rates his coffee: “I‘d put my baristas up against any Wellington barista any day.”

That’s good, for now. Clearly, he’ll need to stay top of his game.