Leave room for me: author and editor Lana Lopesi on writing for readers

Dr Lana Lopesi knows the power of an open invitation to write.

This month, she and a team of editors published Pacific Arts Aotearoa, a tome chronicling the legacy of Pasifika art and artists over six decades.

Containing the contributions of more than 120 voices, the book started with an open invitation. An email or letter to Pasifika creatives, entreating them to write their stories.

“We didn’t know what we were going to get a lot of the time,” Lopesi said.

“I think because of that, we got some really incredible pieces we wouldn't have been able to commission because they lived inside people's own minds.”

So too with this year’s Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards. Apart from a 3000 word limit and a November 12 deadline, writers have no restrictions or briefs to work with whatsoever. (Aside from the secondary schools category, which this year has an environmental theme.)

Lopesi is judging the best emerging Pasifika writer category and is looking for a story that can “sweep you off your feet”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Author and Art Critic Lana Lopesi is a judge of this years’ Sunday Star-Times short story competition.

Her request to artists for Pacific Arts Aotearoa, published by Penguin, was vague, telling them she wants them involved, so just, write what you want.

Thanks to their responses, she curated - along with designer Shaun Naufahu and project manager and past Short Story Awards judge Faith Wilson - the story of the Pacific impact on Aotearoa’s arts scene, as told by the creatives themselves.

“I think one piece that feels really incredible right now is from Lily Laita, an artist who wrote about her work,” Lopesi said.

“She passed away between doing that writing and then the book coming out, so being able to have those little moments of stories captured that we're not going to get the chance to do that again… It’s not quite uncovering something but just opening the space for those things to be able to happen.”

Lily Aitui Laita (Ngāti Raukawa, Samoan) was the first Pasifika woman to graduate from Elam School of Fine Arts in 1990, and was a founding member of Tautai Pacific Arts Trust. Te Papa holds 18 of her works in its collection. She died on Friday, October 6.

Lopesi said she hopes Pacific Arts Aotearoa will invoke a sense of pride in its audience, whether Pasifika or not.

“It’s not often we have the ability to just stop and reflect on that and just be like, what everyone's done is actually so cool.

“I think if people haven't been a part of these things directly themselves, I hope they have a new kind of appreciation for the amazing Pacific artists who have been a part of this country and maybe a renewed or a new kind of love of Pacific arts in the way that all of us that are involved love it. I think there is something there for everyone.”

When it comes to the competition, Lopesi said she may look for a writer who thinks about their reader.

“I think you can tell as a reader when there's not space for you, when it feels like your reading journey is being too directed by the writer - so how can we be in a relationship together as a reader and a writer?

“It's writing that either doesn't take people with it, or is kind of too on the nose… Maybe it doesn't allow us room and space to join the conversation as a reader.”

The writer, editor and academic lives in Oregon, and is an assistant professor in the department of Indigenous Race and Ethnic Studies at the University of Oregon.

She teaches Pacific Islander studies, Indigenous feminisms and contemporary art, and in 2021 published her second book, Bloody Woman, which was longlisted by the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Lopesi said in writing her biggest advice is to treat it like a practice, and to practise often.

“You just have to kind of keep doing it and stay regular at it. Some days that feels great and other days that does not,” she said.

Rituals help. She might make a particular kind of coffee when she launches into her writing, and take a break with a special tea when it gets hard, Lopesi said. And if it’s going nowhere, she’ll leave her screen altogether.

“Sometimes I just can't quite get it on a screen or in a word document, but if I get my favourite pen and a notebook and then just spend some time actually writing by hand, I feel like it helps my brain a little bit more, or it connects differently to my brain and then I'll put that back onto my word document.

“But I think the main thing with writing is just keeping on going.”

The Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards are open until 11.45pm on November 12. The entry form is here. The terms and conditions are here. And info about the judges and the awards is here. The awards are sponsored by Milford Foundation and Penguin.