Sunday Star-Times launches Cutest Pet Competition

Upload a photo of your cute pet and be in to win! (photo by Kaye W)

The Cutest Pet Competition is back by popular demand! Show off your furry pets and best friends this October to see if you’ve got the cutest pet in the country.

Does your dog have a big smile or does your cat sleep in an interesting position? We are looking for the cutest pets in New Zealand to feature in our newspapers and on the Cutest Pet Calendar. Anything goes, from dogs to fish, horses to sheep. Try your luck and upload your favourite photo of your pet.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Wishbone, giving you the chance to win your share of $10,000 worth of pet food from October 3 to October 30.

Stuff Any pet goes! We want to see them all. (photo by Hayley H)

How to enter:

Purchase a Stuff newspaper and follow the link in the advert to get to the entry form. You can submit a photo of your furry friend from 26 September.

If your pet is selected, they will feature in our promotional adverts across all stuff newspapers for a day, plus you will receive $50 worth of Wishbone pet food.

Once the competition ends on 30 October, we'll select 12 pets from the daily qualifiers to create our annual Cutest Pets Calendar, and as a thank you for being so cute, your pet will receive a further $150 worth of Wishbone pet food.

Participating Stuff newspapers include: Waikato Times, Taranaki Daily News, Manawatū Standard, The Dominion Post, Nelson Mail, Marlborough Express, The Press, The Timaru Herald, The Southland Times, Sunday Star-Times and Sunday News

Stuff Be in to win your share of $10,000 worth of prizes! (photo by Pippa W)

For Terms and Conditions, click here.