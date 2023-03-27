Our Easter Egg Hunt is back!

Pick up a copy of your local newspaper every day between March 27 and 2 April.

Easter is just around the corner, and to celebrate, we’re giving our Stuff newspaper readers a chance to win a share of $2,000 worth of chocolate from Bennetto!

From 27 March to 2 April 2023, we will be hiding an Easter egg in each of our newspapers nationwide. The more eggs you find, the higher your chance of winning.

Participating newspapers include: Waikato Times, Taranaki Daily News, Manawatū Standard, The Dominion Post, Nelson Mail, The Press, The Timaru Herald, The Southland Times, Marlborough Express, Sunday Star-Times, Sunday News

To enter:

Purchase a copy of your local newspaper (if you’re a subscriber, you’re already one step ahead!)

Find the daily hidden egg

Scan the QR code using the camera on your phone, or head over to stuff.co.nz/easteregghunt to enter

Repeat the above steps each day for a new chance to win.

View the terms and conditions here.