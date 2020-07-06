Top Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 71

Saroj Khan, a top Bollywood choreographer, died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital early Friday, her family said. She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner was hospitalised last Saturday after she complained of breathlessness. She tested negative for Covid-19, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Rafiq Maqbool Indian choreographer Saroj Khan pictured with an IIFA award last year.

Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs in her career spanning more than 40 years. Leading actresses including Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi danced to some of the most popular songs Khan had produced.

READ MORE:

* Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead

* Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana come together for 'Gulabo Sitabo'

* 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' released online, stars have their say on Anurag Kashyap's latest film

* Suniel Shetty's global talent search focused on short films shot entirely at home

* The 65 best Hindi movies to watch on Netflix while lockdowns continue

* Bollywood loses another veteran star: Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said she made dance look easy, almost like anybody can do it. "A huge loss for the industry,'' Kumar tweeted.

Khan started her acting career at the age of 3 in a Bollywood film. She later shifted to choreography and got her break in 1974. She never looked back and created some of Bollywood's most popular film songs.

She won acclaim for songs in movies Mr India, Chandni, Beta, Tezaab'' and Gulab Gang.

Khan was buried in a Mumbai cemetery on Friday, her nephew Manish Jagwani told reporters.

She is survived by her husband and three children.