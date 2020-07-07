Fiji now has three new cases of Covid-19 as citizens return from India

Fiji now has three new cases of Covid-19 following two more positive tests today.

A 37-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 in border quarantine, while the second case is a 36-year-old woman - both Fiji citizens repatriated from India on July 1.

The man is the son of the 66-year-old man who tested positive on Monday, July 6, acting permanent secretary for health Dr James Fong told media.

​All remaining 105 passengers on the flight will be tested Wednesday, July 8, and results are expected to be confirmed by the end of the day.

The 37-year-old man and his father have been transferred from Nadi to Lautoka Hospital as the father has some pre-existing medical conditions.

Fong said the woman had accompanied her husband who was undergoing treatment for some medical condition in Chennai.

She is in a stable condition and has been transferred, along with her husband, to the Nadi isolation facility. Her husband has also been tested and results are expected to be available tomorrow.

Fong said all passengers on the plane from India were in the government quarantine facility.

Today, July 7, marked 80 days since Fiji's last case outside a border quarantine facility, Fong said.

Fong said more than 3000 returning citizens had safely gone back to the community after going through the required quarantine guidelines supervised by health officials and the Fijian Army.