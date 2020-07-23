Auckland Diwali 2020: organisers on hunt for performers and stallholders

Traditional Indian dances bring a lot of colour and vibrancy to the spirit of Diwali.

One of Auckland's most colourful festivals is on the horizon again and organisers are now doing their bit to make it even bigger and better this year.

Diwali - the Indian festival of lights - will be celebrated over the October 31-November 1 weekend along Queen St and Aotea Square.

And now the hunt is on for exponents of Indian cuisine, crafts and performance to take part in this year's Auckland Diwali Festival, which always attracts thousands of visitors to the heart of the city.

Supplied The Punjabi dance bhangra is always popular at Diwali festivals.

READ MORE:

* What's on in Auckland: Diwali, Elemental AKL, gigs, festivals return post-Covid

* Auckland celebrates Diwali this weekend at Aotea Square, ends with fireworks on Sunday

* Diwali celebrations have a spicy twist

* Diwali celebrations draws in 450

* Festival of Light celebrated with gusto

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) Auckland Diwali Festival producer Leilana Meredith is encouraging members of the Indian community to take part in this year's event.

"We are looking for retail and food stallholders to showcase the fresh flavours, exotic spices and aromas, handmade crafts and jewellery, from all corners of India," Meredith said.

Supplied Henna stalls at Auckland Diwali are a key attraction.

As one of the largest cultural attractions in the country, the festival attracts more than 60,000 attendees each year, with the dozens of food and retail street stalls hugely popular.

There are five types of stalls available for the 2020 festival: food (vegetarian only, no eggs); retail (such as craft, clothes, jewellery); henna only; information (non-charitable); and information (charitable).

"Food is such an important part of traditional and contemporary Indian culture and the festival provides an excellent opportunity for Auckland-Indian businesses, organisations and individuals to showcase their authentic and contemporary vegetarian food and products," Meredith said.

Supplied Mouth watering vegetarian Indian food always proves popular at Diwali festivals.

"The festival will be a great opportunity for businesses to promote their products to Aucklanders who are keen to help local businesses to recover from the impacts of Covid-19," says Leilana Meredith.

No Diwali festival is ever complete without dances, and this year will be no different - the performances are a highlight of the festivities with more than 1000 performers on stage over the two days.

"We are looking for a wide range of contemporary, traditional, classical or folk Indian performances to feature on the Aotea and Queen St stages, or as part of the street performances," Meredith said.

"For those up for a little competition, the Radio Tarana Bollywood competition will be returning with some great prizes to be won."

Applications for stallholders close August 2 and applications for performers close on August 7.

More information, including online application forms for stallholders and performers, can be found at aucklandnz.com/diwali or by emailing the Auckland Diwali Festival team at diwali@aucklandnz.com

Meredith said the festival would be delivered in line with the government's event guidelines and advice at the time. ATEED is monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely and will respond to changing circumstances if required.

The lighting of diya (earthen lamps) in Hindu homes during Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil.

This ancient Indian festival is celebrated by millions of Indians all over the world, with many countries marking it with a public holiday.