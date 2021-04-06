Holi festivities end with Auckland Faag Mahotsav celebrations

Cultural groups put on vibrant performances at the Auckland Faag Mahotsav 2021 celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Centre on Monday.

A month of Holi celebrations has ended, and the finale was celebrated with much gusto in Auckland on Easter Monday.

Hundreds attended the final of the two-part Auckland Faag Mahotsav 2021 celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Eden Terrace.

Cultural performances from more than 50 South Asian diaspora groups took centre stage at the festivities attended by community leaders and dignitaries.

Group and solo performances included those from the many states of India, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Myannmar.

Monday's festivities included rangoli competition, singing, colouring competition, and henna competition from the various diaspora associations in Auckland.

Supplied Colourful cultural performances at the Auckland Faag Mahotsav 2021.

Convened by the Hindu Elders Foundation, the Mahotsav organising group included the Auckland Indian Association, Bharatiya Samaj Charitable Trust, Gujarati Samaj New Zealand, New Zealand Indian Senior Citizens' Association, Shanti Niwas Charitable Trust, Telangana Jagruthi New Zealand.

The ancient Hindu festival is a spring carnival celebrated widely in India and many other countries, including Fiji, to farewell winter, and also to mark good harvest.

It is known as the festival of colours because the celebrations involve people spraying each other with coloured water or coloured powder and/or water.

Supplied One of the key dignitaries at the Auckland Faag Mahotsav, Judge Ajit Singh, lights a diya to kick off festivities at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre.

Holi also signifies the victory of good over evil and is celebrated as a day of spreading happiness and love.

Supplied Auckland Indian Association president Narendra Bhana lights a diya to mark the start of Auckland Faag Mahotsav.

Supplied Community leaders from various Indian diaspora came together to celebrate the Holi with the Auckland Faag Mahotsav 2021 at Mahatma Gandhi Centre on Monday.