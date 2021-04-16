India temporary travel ban on track to end on April 28, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to Radio Tarana's Sanjesh Narain on a range of issues including the transTasman travel bubble, Prince Philp, vaccination, etc.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the temporary travel ban on arrivals from India is expected to end on the scheduled date, April 28.

"That's what I'm working to, and that's because it's always been a temporary suspension for the fact that we cannot stop our citizens from coming home, and nor do we intend to," Ardern told Radio Tarana in an interview.

Flights from India to New Zealand have been suspended two weeks - April 11 to April 28 - in a bid to curb the rising number of travellers testing positive for Covid on arrival.

"Our view was doing a better job of getting in place some protection, both for travellers, and for our borders too given the prevalence," Ardern said.

"And it's a decision I would have made regardless of which high-risk country was experiencing the same issues."

Many Indians in New Zealand and those stranded in India had earlier expressed disappointment with Ardern's decision following her announcement of a ban on arrivals.

Ardern told Tarana although there were no formal changes in pre-travel procedures, they were looking at the time period between a pre-departure Covid test and departure.

"Nothing is formally changed at this point, but what we are looking at at the moment are things like do we need to shorten the time period between a pre-departure test and departure, because we know that in the 72 hours beforehand that's when people are most likely becoming infected with Covid as they look to depart."

On opening up quarantine-free travel with Fiji, Ardern said was aware of how well the the island nation had contained the spread of Covid, but no formal moves were being made.

"Our focus has been to get the realm and Australia underway, but we are very aware of the impact this is having on tourism in Fiji and they have done an incredible job of keeping Covid out," Ardern said.

"And at this stage we are not in a formal position to open, but keeping an open mind on the possibility of other bubbles in the future."

There was no time-frame for when New Zealand would open up travel with Fiji, Ardern said.

Fiji has been Covid-free in the community for more than 355 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18, 2020.

In total, Fiji has had 68 cases with 64 recoveries, two deaths and two in managed isolation since the first case was reported on March 19, 2020; the past 50 cases have been international travel-related cases detected in border quarantine.

From Monday, April 19, Kiwis will be able to travel quarantine-free to Australia.

"It's a significant milestone," said Ardern of the opening of the bubble with Australia.