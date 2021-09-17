Ethnic young leaders get behind Covid-19 vaccination drive

Ethnic youth in Wellington have come together to help encourage others to join in the vaccination drive to help New Zealand beat the spread of Covid-19.

A group of young people in Wellington have come together to do their bit to encourage vaccination for Covid-19 in the community.

The "Ethnic Youth Campaign" is a joint initiative of Wellington charity organisation Ekta New Zealand and Wellington Hindi School.

The campaign involves short video messages from young leaders, encouraging others to join, and at the same time supporting the government's vaccination drive.

Supplied Fourteen-year-old Arnav Singh, who features in the Ethnic Youth Campaign video, pictured here with Sunita Narayan, head of Wellington Hindi School.

With around 36 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, the government has now announced that anyone aged 12 and over can now get their free Covid-19 vaccination.

"The aim is to reach out those ethnic youths who might be feeling reluctant, for various reasons, about the jab," says Kashmir Kaur, a spokesperson for the group.

Supplied Ekta NZ's Wellington-based ethnic food bank engages ethnic youth as volunteers and also recipients.

"But the message is universal for all young people."

The short video explaining reasons and benefits of getting the vaccination feature young people aged between 14 and 22, with an 82-year-old guest from Fiji (grandmother of 14-year-old Arnav Singh), who is anxiously waiting for safe travels to begin so she can hug her grandchildren again.

Kaur was part of the team which compiled the collage of short video clips, resulting in a 75-second video calling on others to do their bit to help New Zealand beat Covid-19.

"The targeted campaign could potentially encourage hesitant ethnic youth population to get their vaccine, save lives, and play their part in protecting Aotearoa New Zealand as well as the countries they wish to visit to see their loved ones again," Kaur said.

There have been 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak recorded in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 1007, exactly one month after Case A was detected in Auckland on August 17.