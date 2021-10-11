Acceptance of Covid deaths key to living with the virus, says medical professor

Auckland University's Professor of Medicine Des Gorman talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan about the government's strategy in battling Covid-19 cases in the community.

Learning to live with Covid depends on the level of risk that will be acceptable to the community, says a medical professor.

University of Auckland's Des Gorman, in an interview with Radio Tarana, said just as society had been able to accept a certain number of influenza deaths per year, the same would apply to Covid.

"We're going to have to come to terms with the fact of what level of risk we're prepared to accept, for example, we discovered last year when we locked society down, we had almost no influenza deaths," Gorman said.

Des Gorman, University of Auckland medical professor.

"We discovered last year that it is possible to eliminate influenza deaths, so why haven't we? The answer is we tolerate about 500 deaths per year, that's acceptable us.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: New Zealand got caught out by the 'euphoria' of beating Covid-19

* Covid-19: 35 new cases in Delta community outbreak ahead of alert level review

* Covid-19: No new cases in Waikato, Bay of Plenty case under investigation

* Covid-19: New strategy could overwhelm contact tracing system

* Will vaccines be mandatory for teachers? Decision due on 'divisive issue'

"And we'll find out over the next year or so what level of Covid deaths are acceptable to us."

Gorman said for many people, the change in strategy in the battle against the infectious Delta variant, had been a source of concern.

"The problem now is that we have people come to terms with a huge conflict in their heads for 18 months the government has told them that this is the end of the world, it's a dreadful virus, we have to lock ourselves up, any cases are dreadful.

"And now we are told we just have to learn to live with this," Gorman said.

"I think for many people that cognitive conflict is causing them great concern, causing them great anxiety.

"They are now being asked to accept a new reality, which is in conflict with everything they've been force-fed over the last 18 months."

On the government's elimination strategy, Gorman said the only way that would be possible would be through a hard border restriction for a long time.

"Elimination hasn't been a viable option for a long time, and I think the government was still pursuing an elimination strategy when many of us thought it had already become impossible.

"The only way you can maintain an elimination strategy is if you have a hard border forever," Gorman said.

Asked if was concerned about the rise in the number of cases (60 on Sunday) in the community, Gorman said "whatever increase we've seen is probably not as dramatic as it looks".

The Ministry of Health, in a statement, said there were 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, 21 unlinked, as Cabinet is set to review alert level settings this afternoon at 4.