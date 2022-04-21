Fiji's NFP leader thanks diaspora for Covid support on Auckland tour
It's election year in Fiji and political parties are now beginning to make their presence felt in the community.
First off the block was the opposition National Federation Party, with leader Professor Biman Prasad doing the rounds in Auckland, meeting members of the diaspora and media last week.
Although one media interview - at Radio Tarana - ended on a sour note with Prasad walking out of the studio when questioned about his plans for Fiji by host Pawan Prasad, other engagements went without a hitch.
The interview, on April 13, went viral on social media and the local media in Fiji, attracting mixed reactions from Fijian diaspora listeners and readers.
READ MORE:
* Fiji's prime minister rules out lockdown despite record Covid-19 cases
* Fiji in economic crisis, says opposition MP. Not at all, says the Prime Minister
* Jagannath Sami takes up full-time general secretary role with NFP
* NFP leader calls on community to exemplify the courage shown by our forefathers
* Touch of star power as NFP names line-up for polls
* We're back in business, says Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama
Prasad's Auckland tour culminated with a fundraising dinner which attracted more than 160 supporters in Mt Roskill that same evening.
He thanked the diaspora community in New Zealand, saying their support had been vital in keeping the Fiji economy going during the Covid pandemic.
"In 2020, Fiji received F$652 million in remittances from our people who are living in Australia, New Zealand, America and Canada," Prasad told the attendees.
"In 2021, we received $842m, and if you add the two, it's a total of $1.5 billion injected into the economy through your families, friends and NGOs.
"And that has kept the country going because the state of the economy, even before Covid, was that Fiji's economy was going downhill."
Without going into details, Prasad talked of a plan to deal with the state of affairs "when we come into government".
"We have a strategy, we have a vision to deal with the problems when we come into government," Prasad said.
"It is going to be a very difficult proposition for any government that comes after the lot that are running the country at the moment, to deal with the mess that has been created.
"We have the people, and we have the skills," said Prasad, whose party has formed a partnership with Sitiveni Rabuka's People's Alliance Party for a coalition government.
Prasad said the partnership with People's Alliance was a formidable one going into the election, expected to be held in the second half of the year.
"This election is not going to be for the faint-hearted, this election is not going to be for sycophancy.
"This election is going to be about a choice between a ruin that is already there and the hope that we are providing to the people in the form of the partnership agreement that we have made with People's Alliance."