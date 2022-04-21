Fiji's NFP leader thanks diaspora for Covid support on Auckland tour

Fiji's National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad speaks at a fundraising dinner function in Auckland on April 13. General election in Fiji will be held later in the year.

It's election year in Fiji and political parties are now beginning to make their presence felt in the community.

First off the block was the opposition National Federation Party, with leader Professor Biman Prasad doing the rounds in Auckland, meeting members of the diaspora and media last week.

Although one media interview - at Radio Tarana - ended on a sour note with Prasad walking out of the studio when questioned about his plans for Fiji by host Pawan Prasad, other engagements went without a hitch.

Arvind Kumar Professor Biman Prasad, leader of Fiji's National Federation Party, addresses attendees.

The interview, on April 13, went viral on social media and the local media in Fiji, attracting mixed reactions from Fijian diaspora listeners and readers.

Arvind Kumar Fiji's National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad pictured with supporters at a fundraising dinner function in Auckland, from left, Salesh Mudaliar, Udit Singh, Prasad, Vinod Kumar, Harnam Singh Golian.

Prasad's Auckland tour culminated with a fundraising dinner which attracted more than 160 supporters in Mt Roskill that same evening.

He thanked the diaspora community in New Zealand, saying their support had been vital in keeping the Fiji economy going during the Covid pandemic.

"In 2020, Fiji received F$652 million in remittances from our people who are living in Australia, New Zealand, America and Canada," Prasad told the attendees.

Arvind Kumar Guests at a fundraising dinner function in Auckland for National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

"In 2021, we received $842m, and if you add the two, it's a total of $1.5 billion injected into the economy through your families, friends and NGOs.

"And that has kept the country going because the state of the economy, even before Covid, was that Fiji's economy was going downhill."

Without going into details, Prasad talked of a plan to deal with the state of affairs "when we come into government".

Arvind Kumar Guests at a fundraising dinner function in Auckland for National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

"We have a strategy, we have a vision to deal with the problems when we come into government," Prasad said.

"It is going to be a very difficult proposition for any government that comes after the lot that are running the country at the moment, to deal with the mess that has been created.

"We have the people, and we have the skills," said Prasad, whose party has formed a partnership with Sitiveni Rabuka's People's Alliance Party for a coalition government.

Arvind Kumar MC Lolesh Sharma addresses guests.

Prasad said the partnership with People's Alliance was a formidable one going into the election, expected to be held in the second half of the year.

"This election is not going to be for the faint-hearted, this election is not going to be for sycophancy.

​"This election is going to be about a choice between a ruin that is already there and the hope that we are providing to the people in the form of the partnership agreement that we have made with People's Alliance."

Arvind Kumar Fiji's National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad in ernest discussion with former Fiji MP Ahmed Bhamji and other supporters.

Arvind Kumar Fiji's National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad pictured with supporters, from left, Yash Singh, Nik Naidu, Raj Chand, Prasad, Pritesh Patel.

RADIO TARANA This is the interview at Radio Tarana which saw Professor Biman Prasad walk out of a live on-air interview with Pawan Prasad.

Arvind Kumar Former Fiji MP Ahmed Bhamji addresses guests at a NFP fundraising dinner function.

Arvind Kumar At a fundraising dinner function in Auckland for National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad, from left, Ashfaaq Khan, Shanti Gounder and Nardesa Gounder.