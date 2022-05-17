Everest Day celebrations reach new heights for 69th anniversary

Peter Hillary, son of Sir Edmund Hillary, talks about the New Zealand-Nepal partnership that conquered Mt Everest at a media event to promote Everest Day events coming up later this month.

The New Zealand-Nepal partnership that conquered the world's highest peak 69 years ago will be celebrated in grand style around the country later this month.

Everest Day 2022 - to be held over May 28-31 at six different venues around the country - will celebrate the anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and sherpa Tenzing Norgay of Nepal on May 29, 1953.

Peter Hillary, Sir Edmund's son, paid tribute to the New Zealand-Nepal partnership at a media gathering announcing the celebrations in Auckland at the weekend.

of the NZ Nepal Chamber of Commerce, and Bikash Pokhrel of the Non-Resident Nepali Association, address journalists at a media gathering to announce Everest Day celebrations this month.

"One of the great things about Everest Day is that you have this great partnership - this long, lanky guy from New Zealand, and a local sherpa, Tenzing Norgay, and they were the ultimate team, they were a great team," Hillary said.

"So often in life we hear just one name, one person achieved this or did that, but the great thing about the first ascent of Mount Everest was that it was Hillary and Tenzing, that great partnership, and when they got to the top of Mount Everest, they literally put New Zealand on the map, and Nepal too.

Bikash Pokhrel, secretary of the Non-Resident Nepal Association NZ, addresses journalists.

"And ever since then we have been celebrating this great partnership, not just by two people, but by two peoples."

Hillary, who is also chair of the Himalayan Trust set up by his father, said it was important for New Zealanders to be aware of the strong bond between the two countries united by one great achievement.

"That's one of the great opportunities for celebrating Everest Day - that wonderful connection between New Zealand, where we are now, and Nepal.

Peter Hillary, son of Sir Edmund Hillary, addresses journalists at a media gathering to announce Everest Day celebrations this month.

"And we need to make sure people in this country are really aware of this connection - not just the achievement of the first ascent of the world's highest mountain - but the strong bond between the two countries."

This year's Everest Day - organised by the Non-Resident Nepali Association New Zealand together with Nepali diaspora organisations and the Himalayan Trust - will be held in Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch, Wellington, Bay of Plenty, and Invercargill.

Dinesh Khadka, event co-ordinator and New Zealand Nepal Chamber of Commerce president, said they expected more than 1500 people at events across the six cities.

Dinesh Khadka, president of the NZ Nepal Chamber of Commerce, addresses journalists at a media gathering to announce Everest Day celebrations this month.

"While observing Everest Day, we want to express our respect to all mountaineers, and appreciate all climbers with various records.

"This event is also to appreciate Sir Edmund Hillary's contributions to the people of Nepal," Khadka said.

"After climbing Everest, Sir Edmund did not forget the Everest region; he initiated the Himalayan Trust to help sherpas who live around the Everest region by providing education, health and awareness through the trust."

Hillary said while this year's celebrations had been escalated by the organisers, next year's Everest Day would be on an even bigger scale with international events planned in Kathmandu, New Delhi, London and New York.

As part of the fundraising drive by the Himalayan Trust, two different campaigns have been launched in a bid to raise $150,000 to fund school projects in Nepal.

The first is an auction of a portrait of Sir Ed and Norgay called "A Moment in History", signed by Sir Ed and the artist Craig Primrose. There's also a $5 note signed by Sir Ed up for auction.

The second campaign is "Give a Fiver for Ed" where a $5 note (or more) can be donated towards the Himalayan Trust. Visit himalayantrust.org for details or email nrnanzinc@gmail.com

Here's the full programme

Auckland

Organisers: NRNA NZ, New Zealand Nepal Society (NZNs), New Zealand Nepalese Association (NZNA), New Zealand Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NZNCC)

Collaboration with: Himalayan Trust, Embassy of Nepal, Canberra, Australia.

Date time and venue: Sunday, May 29 (3pm-6pm), Fickling Convention Centre, 546 Mount Albert Rd, Three Kings

Hamilton

Organisers: NRNA NZ, Nepal New Zealand Waikato Friendship Society (NNZWNFS), Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) Wellbeing and Harmony Trust of New Zealand Charitable Trust, in collaboration with Embassy of Nepal, Canberra, Australia

Date, time and venue: Sunday, May 29 (2pm-5pm), FMG Stadium Waikato, 128 Seddon Rd, Frankton, 2pm-5pm.

Bay of Plenty

Organisers: NRNA NZ, Nepalese Association of Bay Of Plenty (NABOP), NABOP Badminton Club, Tamu Dhee, New Zealand, in collaboration with Embassy of Nepal, Canberra, Australia.

Date, Time and Venue: Sunday, May 29 (4pm-7pm), Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga.

Wellington

Organisers: The Nepalese Society of Wellington (NSW), NRNA NZ, New Zealand Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NZNCC), in collaboration with Embassy of Nepal Canberra, Australia

Date, time and venue: Tuesday, May 31 (2pm-5pm), Banquet Hall, Executive Wing, Parliament Building. An invitation is essential for entry, RSVP at nepalesesociety.wellington@gmail.com

Christchurch

Organisers: NRNA NZ, Nepal New Zealand Friendship Society of Canterbury (NNZFSC), Canterbury Nepalese Society (CNS), Mid Canterbury Nepalese Association (MCNA), in collaboration with Embassy of Nepal, Canberra, Australia.

Date, time and venue: Sunday, May 29 (2pm-4pm), Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Community Centre, 13 Bishopdale Court, Bishopdale.

Invercargill

Organisers: NRNA NZ, Southland Nepalese Society (SNS), Queenstown Nepalese Society (QNS), Dunedin Nepalese Society (DNS), in collaboration with Embassy of Nepal, Canberra, Australia.

Date, time and venue: Saturday, May 28 (4:30pm-6pm), 22 Lindisfarne St, Georgetown.