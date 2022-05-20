Miracles don't happen overnight, says Fijian Drua executive

Shane Hussein, Fijian Drua team's head of commercial and marketing, talks to Radio Tarana's Sanjesh Narain about his side's progress so far in the Super Rugby competition.

Fijian Drua, the Super Rugby competition newby, are pleased with their progress so far in their first season, says one of the team's executives.

The Drua are currently placed 11th in the 12-team competition with two just wins after 12 matches.

Shane Hussein, Fijian Drua's head of commercial and marketing, told Radio Tarana in an interview that steady improvement and progress was encouraging.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Frank Lomani of Fijian Drua gets a pass away in their round 13 match against the Moana Pasifika at CommBank Stadium on May 14.

"We know what this means to our people, to the people in Fiji, Fijian fans in New Zealand and everywhere else," Hussein said.

"We've waited 25 years for this chance to come into Super Rugby, miracles don't happen overnight."

Supplied Shane Hussein, pictured with Fijian Drua players, is head of commercial and marketing for the Fijian Drua Super Rugby team.

Hussein said it had so far been a great experience for the players settling in to the demands of Super Rugby.

"It has been a sustained effort to try and ensure we do well performance-wise and keep improving week-in week-out as we move into post-season and pre-season for the campaign next year.

"It's been great, the players have responded phenomenally because for the first time in their lives they're training every single day," Hussein said.

"Play on a Saturday, rest on Sunday and get their bodies ready, and back running again on Monday; all that is new for the players and learning and adjusting to that has been a wonderful experience for all of them."

Fijian Drua's two wins were against the Rebels, and fellow newby Moana Pasifika, who are sitting last on the points table.

Fijian Drua were scheduled to play third-placed Crusaders in Christchurch on May 20, and then take on the Chiefs on May 28 in Lautoka in front of a home crowd.