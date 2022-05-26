The legacy lives on: Fiji's Girmitiya diaspora pay tribute to forefathers

President for the past three years, Krish Naidu has led Fiji Girmit Foundation to new heights by increasing awareness of the legacy of Girmitiyas.

It may have happened more than 140 years ago, but the descendants of Fiji's *Girmitiyas in New Zealand made sure the legacy of their forefathers was not forgotten.

And to mark the 143rd anniversary of the arrival of the first shipload of Indian indentured labourers in Fiji, the community recently came together at various centres around the country to celebrate and remember their pioneering forefathers.

Auckland put on the biggest show with a May 14 Remembrance Day gathering which attracted more than 1000 members of the community at the Malaeola Community Centre in Mangere.

The event also marked the 10th anniversary of the foundation, which is now led by Fiji Indian community leader and academic Krish Naidu, president for the past three years.

Welcoming the community and dignitaries - including Ethnic Affairs Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan, government and opposition MPs - Naidu reiterated his call for a Pacific identity for Fiji's Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

"Let us now focus on what we have been struggling with - our identity; we are blessed to have multiple identities," Naidu told the crowd comprising mostly of descendants of Girmitiyas.

"While we honour and respect our Indian/Asian roots and ancestry, that does not mean our Pacific identity should be denied or ignored - which we are morally and legally entitled to.

"Our people continue to miss out from official policy frameworks of the Pacific peoples around policy, research, design, and delivery of services for Pacific people - in particular in areas like education, mental and health to name a few."

Naidu said while more discussion was needed around the identity issue, it was "pleasing to see micro level attitudinal changes and acknowledgments within certain stakeholders, and even more and more of our people are coming forward to share their stories".

Acknowledging the bumpy ride the foundation faced over the 10 years in getting the message across, Naidu said their struggle was heightened with the omission of Girmit history in the Fijian and Pacific education systems.

"Our task was made difficult by our own people questioning relevance of Girmit to them, but we do not blame them because our Girmit history has been stolen and erased from history books," Naidu said.

"Coupled with this, Girmitiyas were reluctant to impart with their dark past, atrocities, humiliation and stigma which no one wants to talk about."

He called on the New Zealand education system to include Girmit history in its curriculum so that the younger generation was aware of what took place not too far from home not too long ago.

"Fiji Girmit history is not just our history, it's part of the Indian diasporic history and that of the Pacific," Naidu said.

"More needs to be done in the NZ education curriculum to focus on Pacific history at high school – including that of our Girmit history to create awareness for our youths growing up in New Zealand."

Naidu also paid tribute to Professor Brij Lal - renowned historian and academic banned from Fiji - who died on in Australia on Christmas Day last year.

"Professor Lal reminded us there is a kind of dignity within us, but where did it come from?

"It comes from people who travelled thousands of miles in difficult circumstances, but never gave up - Girmit reflects how ordinary people did extraordinary things in extraordinary circumstances.

"This is the legacy of Girmit that I think we are celebrating."

The Remembrance Day event kicked off with national anthems of New Zealand, India and Fiji sung by Waitakere Hindi School students who also played traditional Indian musical instruments like the harmonium and dholak.

That was followed by humorous skit performances by members of Shivarchan Senior Citizens Association, oratory, Indian dances, Fijian meke, award presentations, and speeches by dignitaries - all washed down with kava and fine Fiji Indian cuisine.

President Naidu thanked all for being there to make the event a success within a short time-frame, especially members of his executive team who worked tirelessly to put the event together.

* More than 60,000 indentured labourers were brought to Fiji from India starting 1879 to work in the sugar cane plantations, enduring extreme hardship in a foreign land. While some returned to India, many chose to stay back and call Fiji their home, working and contributing to the Fiji economy and overall growth. The term "Girmit" is coined from the word "agreement" - the binding document between the workers and the British. They are collectively referred to as "Girmitiyas".

