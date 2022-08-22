Reaching out to the community through Punjabi language billboards

Marshal Walia, Manurewa Local Board candidate, has put up his campaign billboards in the Punjabi language.

If you have been out and about in Manurewa recently, you probably would have noticed a few political billboards in an ethnic language.

And it is probably the first time in the country that a political campaign billboard has been put up in the Punjabi language, says Marshal Walia, the man behind it.

Walia, 29, who is standing for the Manurewa Local Board in October's elections, says the billboards in Punjabi language reflect the diversity of the population in the area.

STUFF / Arvind Kumar Candidate Marshal Walia is aiming to bring about more diversity on the Manurewa Local Board in the October elections.

"Asian population in Manurewa is 25.4%, so it only fitting that we connect with the community in a way that will be easy for them to understand and have their voices heard," Walia said.

"Over time I have noticed that our community concerns are not being addressed; there are lots of local board issues that will make a different in the lives of the people."

Arvind Kumar/Stuff Marshal Walia is standing for the Manurewa Local Board.

Walia, who is standing under the Love Manurewa party, said he felt there was a disconnect between the communities that existed in Manurewa, and might be contributing to an increase in crime in south Auckland.

"The reason for the signage in Punjabi is to make people aware that other communities live here as well, and also to close the gap between the different ethnicities."

He said there was no population diversity reflected on the current board, and that could be the reason their concerns were not being addressed.

Walia, an operations manager, has lived in Manurewa for the past 12 years since arriving in the country from Punjab, India, for tertiary studies.

He urged the local community to come out and vote in the elections so that there voices could be heard when issues arose.

"That's the only way to make a difference," Walia said.

Voting for local body elections throughout the country will open Friday, September 16, and closes 12 noon on Saturday, October 8.