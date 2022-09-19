Identity a key issue as Fiji Girmit message continues to grow across New Zealand

A dance performance at the recent inauguration of the Christchurch branch of the Fiji Girmit Foundation NZ. More than 400 people attended the event in Templeton.

The Fiji Girmit family continued its growth in New Zealand with the recent establishment of a branch in Christchurch.

More than 400 people braved the rain and chilly weather conditions to witness the launch of the Christchurch branch of the Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand at the Templeton Community Hall.

Girmit is the term used to refer to the Indian indentured labourers who were brought to Fiji by the British to work in the sugar cane plantations more than 140 years ago.

Arvind Kumar Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand national president Krish Naidu, front, and Bas Deo, Christchurch branch president, light a diya together at the launch of the new branch.

The Christchurch event also doubled up as a South Island celebration of the foundation's 10th anniversary and also 143 years since the first arrival of Indian indentured labourers in Fiji.

Arvind Kumar Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand's Christchurch branch president Bas Deo addresses guests.

The new chapter is headed by long-time Christchurch resident Bas Deo, who lauded the foundation's efforts to promote events to honour Fiji's Girmitiyas.

"The Girmityas were our heroes and remembering them and making this as an important memorial event should be part of every Fiji family," Deo said.

"This is very important event for us and our future generations so that we always remember our origin and hard work of our ancestors no matter where we are today."

Arvind Kumar Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand executives pictured with Christchurch branch team in Templeton.

Krish Naidu, national president of Fiji Girmit Foundation NZ, praised the efforts of Bas Deo and his team in getting the event off the ground despite the uncertainty of Covid.

"I extend my sincere appreciation and congratulations to bhai Bas Deo, president FGFNZ Chcristchurch and his hardworking new committee for showing great leadership and courage in organising this Girmit this evening despite the challenges of Covid and short planning.

"It is pleasing to see Girmit enlightenment, jaagroopta and jaankari (awareness and knowledge) is spreading in the New Zealand community," Naidu told the attendees.

Arvind Kumar Mandvi Singh, Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand trustee, presents an award to Jagat Singh in Templeton. Looking on are Thakur Ranjit Singh and Radhika Naidu.

"Pocket gatherings like this, especially in regional areas, are crucial; this is the sixth one I am speaking at and to my knowledge there have been nine programmes so far this year."

Since May 14 this year, events to commemorate the arrival of the Girmitiyas have been held in Auckland, Wellington, Hawkes Bay, and Christchurch. A Hamilton chapter will be set up soon.

Naidu said he was confident the Christchurch branch would continue to spread the Girmit message across the South Island in the future.

Arvind Kumar/Stuff Traditional Indian music, originating from northern Fiji, is played at the start of Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand's Christchurch branch inauguration function recently. More than 400 people attended.

"Today is a special day as it formally marks the expansion of Girmit foundation to the South Island, and I'm confident this chapter will play an important role in supporting the aims of Fiji Girmit Foundation NZ as well as work in collaboration with other community organisations here.

"And please also be assured we are not here just for an annual event; there are opportunities to work together on many projects and initiatives, increase community engagement and uniting our people across New Zealand under the common foundation of Girmit and Fijian Indian identity."

Naidu reminded attendees why it was crucial for Fiji Indians to remember, cherish and appreciate the sacrifices of the Girmitiya forefathers in securing a better future for their children.

Arvind Kumar Guests at the recent launch of Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand's Christchurch branch in Templeton.

"Our Girmityas were manipulated, exploited and violated; they were robbed of their bachpana (childhood) as most Girmitiyas were relatively young.

"Our Girmityas struggled, suffered and sacrificed, we have lived with this inter-generational trauma since Girmit, which still haunts us and our wellbeing wherever we go," Naidu said.

"This is why our identity matters today as some of the issues we face today links directly back to our history, migration journey and political events."

Arvind Kumar Guests at the recent launch of Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand's Christ branch.

Naidu said the issue of identity for a Fiji Indian in New Zealand remained complex and perplexing.

'The 2013 (Fijian) constitution recognises that the term Fijian is applied to all citizens regardless of ethnic groups in a bid to foster and promote a common name and identity, the sense of being 'Fijian' among Fiji Indians has increased over time with acculturation and through their interactions with people of other countries including India for the diaspora.

'I'm no expert on identity, identity is very complex topic, it is also fluid, context dependent, and can be very personal and generational dependent.

Arvind Kumar Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand executives with Christchurch branch executives in Templeton.

"But who are we, our children and grandchildren?

"Are we Indians, Fijians, Kiwi Fijians, indo Fijian, Fiji Indians, Fijian Indians, Fiji Indian Kiwi, New Zealander of Fiji Indian descent? Bit of everything? Hybrid identity?"

Naidu reiterated his call for Fiji Indians in New Zealand to be classed as Pacific peoples.

Arvind Kumar Guests at the recent launch of Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand's Christchurch branch in Templeton.

"We may choose different labels to describe ourselves and at times the labels overlap, as well as and depending on the context we use.

"But regardless of what you call yourself, we are Pacific peoples - yes, someone with biological traits of an Indian, of different religious backgrounds - a Muslim, Hindu, Sikh is also a Pacific person.

"You don't need to be Melanesian, Micronesian or Polyenisan to be a Pacific person," Naidu said.

Arvind Kumar Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand's Christ branch secretary Jagat Singh assists senior citizens light the diya.

"Nor do you have to be of a particular religious background, the Pacific is very diverse, and this diversity must be appreciated and acknowledged. A Hindu like me is also a Pacific person."

Naidu said the diversity ingrained in the Fiji Indian must be acknowledged, respected and appreciated.

"While it is important to appreciate the Asian root, it is equally important to acknowledge the shoot.

Arvind Kumar Thakur Ranjit Singh introduces Moneel Pratap, a Girmitiya descendant, who is standing for a Selwyn District Council spot in the current local government elections.

"It is true that our roots go down to the Girmitiyas which leads toward India, but our shoots are very much Pacific - a Pacific person. This needs to be respected and appreciated."

Naidu also thanked members of his team who were present at the Christchurch function, including trustees Mandvi Singh, vice-president and executive member Radhika Naidu, founding member Thakur Ranjit Singh and accompanying family members.

Free food, kava, snacks, and entertainment was provided for attendees by the Christchurch organisers of the function.

Arvind Kumar Inter-faith prayers at the recent launch of Fiji Girmit Foundation New Zealand's Christ branch in Templeton.

Annual Girmit functions are set to continue in Christchurch.

More than 60,000 indentured labourers were brought to Fiji from India starting 1879 to work in the sugar cane plantations, enduring extreme hardship in a foreign land. While some returned to India, many chose to stay back and call Fiji their home, working and contributing to the Fiji economy and overall growth. The term "Girmit" is coined from the word "agreement" - the binding document between the workers and the British. They are collectively referred to as "Girmitiyas".