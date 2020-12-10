Language vital to one's identity, says Indian High Commissioner

Indian High Commissioner Muktesh Pardeshi lights the diya to kick off the Wellington Hindi School's annual day.

The importance of learning languages and its relevance to one’s identity and culture were highlighted a cultural gathering in Wellington this week.

This message was delivered by Muktesh Pardeshi, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, at Wellington Hindi School’s annual day.

Pardeshi and Josua Tuwere, Second Secretary at the Fiji High Commission, were key guests at the function, also attended by other community leaders from Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton.

High Commissioner Pardeshi also reminded attendees of the relevance of all languages for migrants – a key element in identifying one’s unique identity and culture in a foreign country.

Pardeshi also emphasised the significance of a collective voice for policy changes and state support towards including community languages in New Zealand's education curriculum.

Josua Tuwere, Second Secretary at the Fiji High Commission, is flanked by Kashmir Kaur, left, and Sunita Narayan at Wellington Hindi School's annual day.

Tuwere said the success of the Wellington Hindi School had inspired the local iTaukei community to recently start a Fijian language school in the region.

The Wellington Hindi School is one of the oldest community language schools in the country, operating for more than 28 years now, run by volunteers, and with limited resources.

Wellington Hindi School stalwart Sunita Narayan with senior students.

Although classes are normally held face-to-face in three locations – Wellington City, Lower Hutt City and Newlands – most of the classes this year were held online.

The event also served to honour Hindi language stalwart Sunita Narayan for her 25 years of selfless service to the school, and to the development of the language in New Zealand and abroad.

A colourful item from young performers.

"Although I had taught Hindi in Fiji, these 25 years in New Zealand have been a time of continuous reflection, learning, innovation and growth," said Narayan, who has been the backbone of the school over the years.

"We must together create an ecosystem that offers natural ways of weaving the colourful Aotearoa tapestry," Narayan told the audience.

Young performers strut their stuff.

Kashmir Kaur, chairperson of Wellington Hindi School, said the attendance, performances, awards and support for the school reaffirmed their dedication to continue the good work.

"Huge commitments from parents, teachers, students and board members go into running voluntary organisations like this.

Some of the junior students with their certificates and awards.

“But we have that massive responsibility of raising tomorrow's leaders, even if it takes a village, so we can't drop the ball,” Kaur said.

The function included cultural performances and presentations from senior and junior students, who were also awarded certificates and prizes.