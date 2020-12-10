Live cricket commentary via Tarana app

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson bats during play on day two of the first cricket test between the West Indies and New Zealand in Hamilton.

Summer of cricket is here and Radio Tarana listeners will have a chance to keep up to date with all the action as it happens.

The station will be featuring live cricket action via its app for full commentary of all Black Caps games against West Indies (playing now), Pakistan, Australia, and Bangladesh later (see schedule below).

Radio Tarana presenter Jilesh Desai said all cricket fans needed to do was download the free Tarana app, or Rova app, and play LIT radio station.

READ MORE:

* LIT is live: Tarana launches new Hindi channel - download and listen

* Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval to host Black Caps Boxing Day test against Pakistan



LIT, Tarana’s online station, is being delivered via the free Tarana app, usually bringing you non-stop, clutter-free music direct from India.

Supplied The Black Caps are hosting West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, and Bangladesh this summer.

“But while the cricket is on, LIT will carry all cricket matches live – be it T20 or Test matches,” Desai said.

West Indies is already in the country, and have already played their T20 games and one test, and the second Test starts Friday, December 11, in Wellington.

Black Caps play Pakistan from December 18 – three T20s and two Tests.