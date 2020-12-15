T20 cricket competition reaches out to the community

Pitch Panthers ... eventual winners of the Southern Premier League T20 Cricket competition with their spoils at Barry Curtis Park last Sunday, December 13.

A cricket competition in South Auckland is adding new dynamics to the sport in how to make it a community affair.

The Southern Premier League T20 Cricket competition in Flat Bush just ended its season two, and is looking forward to making it an even bigger and better competition next year.

A total 10 teams took part in the competition which started on November 1 at Barry Curtis Park - Auckland Lions, Pitch Panthers, Punjab Lions, East City Royals, Underdogs XI, Malwa XI, Mirzapur XI, Homies XI, Turtles XI, Crease Hunters.

The competition is the brainchild of Swaran Katal, chair of Flat Bush Cricket Club, and the main organiser of the T20 games.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps vs West Indies burning questions: Does Twenty20 cricket get enough respect?

* Sports teams can train safely into the night



"The purpose of the league is to support our local talent and give them a good platform to showcase their skills," Katal said.

Supplied Runners-up in the Southern Premier League T20 Cricket competition, Homies XI.

"Our community health and wellbeing is another important factor that drives this league.

"The league has some set standards like, all games are played under the supervision of official Auckland Cricket umpires, all games are played with high standard Kookaburra balls and no games are played without players wearing full protective gear."

Katal is passionate about involving the community in the competitions, and is keen to encourage more women to participate.

Supplied Swaran Katal, organiser of the Southern Premier League T20 Cricket competition, and chair of the Flat Bush Cricket Club.

"To support and encourage women's cricket, we kept one Sunday dedicated to women's competition, and we used pink balls for all five games and the toss was done by our local girls.

"Cricket should not just be a day for two teams playing the final game, we introduced a concept of family day on the final day of the league," Katal said.

"The final (Sunday, December 13), was played in front of over 200 people who came to support the local teams.

"This is the first time when we have seen such an audience in any local community or social game," he said.

Supplied Budding cricketers pictured with their mentors at the Southern Premier League T20 Cricket competition.

"We believe people should not have to wait for the big games at Eden Park to go out and enjoy cricket; we want to create a culture where people can come out and enjoy local social games with their family.”

Last Sunday, Katal and his team had lots of free stuff for kids and families in general, including live commentary, free barbecue, bouncy castles, pop corn machines, candy floss, fruits, sweets and gifts for all children who came to watch the game.

And now Katal wants to take the sport to the wider community with an inter-community sports partnership.

The Aotea Sports and Recreation Association and Flat Bush Cricket Club will be working together to introduce cricket in the Chinese community and will also work together towards an inter-community sports competition.

In the final on Sunday Pitch Panthers beat Homies XI with seven wickets in hand; medals were presented to all players. The Panthers collected $1100 for their efforts while Homies went home with $600.