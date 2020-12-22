Community leader calls for love and compassion this Christmas

Pundit Shraddha Nand Sharma is a member of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha New Zealand.

A Hindu community leader is calling on all to celebrate this festive season with love, compassion and forgiveness.

Pundit Shraddha Nand Sharma, a member of Shree Sanatan Dharam Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha New Zealand, is urging the community to spread love going into the new year.

”Let’s celebrate this year’s Christmas with love, compassion and forgiveness,” Sharma said.

“Christmas is a season of bliss, joy and festivity; however, it is also a time for spreading love and forgiveness.

READ MORE:

* Indian community leader calls for co-operation during lockdown in the battle to contain COVID-19

* The real dharma, the real bhakti and the real Diwali - the eternal message

* Celebrate Diwali with care for the environment, says Sanatan sabha

“Most times people find it so difficult to forgive others and forget, sometimes, even after a long time.

“We mostly hold them responsible for our pain, suffering and stress and because we do not reconcile ourselves, we continue to hold on to the pain.”

Sharma said holding on to pain would only cause further suffering to ourselves.

“Remembering and recounting those moments over and over again in our mind, we only emotionally cause harm to ourselves and no one else; we hurt ourselves for someone else’s blunder.

“Forgiving someone and forgetting that happening means that we don’t allow that person or that moment to stay in our mind or heart any more.

“Please let us not carry our hurt, our jealousy and our ego into the new year,” Sharma said.

“They disturb and harm us more and also has negative flow-on effects on those around us. Remember we created the pain ourselves, and we can overcome that ourselves. Let’s take the vow to forgive ourselves and others this Christmas.”

Sharma said the world was one big family, as symbolised by the Christmas tree.

“The Christmas tree symbolises our society or humanness. Green represents life and growth. The trunk reminds us that the whole world is one big family, one love “Vasudeva kutumbakam” – we all are linked in one religion.

“Religion of love and peace, later divided as branches into different religions, but with the same goal of spreading love, peace and harmony around in everyone.

“When we decorate the Christmas tree this year or see decorated a Christmas tree, let’s also decorate our mind and soul with love, peace, truth, purity, unity and compassion,” Sharma said.

“Santa Claus is a reminder of sharing the love, we normally buy gifts for our loved ones. However, this Christmas, together with sharing material gifts, let us share the greatest gift to all – the gift of acceptance and togetherness.

“Let’s empower ourselves this Christmas by shifting our focus from asking for love and happiness to giving it all unconditionally to others, including parents, spouse, boss, friends and even strangers.”