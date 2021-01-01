Auckland businessman Harish Lodhia named Kentucky Colonel

Minister for Transport and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood presents the Kentucky Colonel certificate to Harish Lodhia, Fiji's honorary consul in Auckland.

When you hear the words “Kentucky Colonel”, the first thing that comes to mind is a popular global fried chicken restaurant chain.

But it does not actually mean that every time – it is also an American honorary title commissioned to local and international community heroes by the state of Kentucky.

Auckland businessman Harish Lodhia, also Fiji’s honorary consul in Auckland, was recently commissioned Kentucky Colonel by the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear.

He becomes only the second New Zealander to be bestowed with the title after Dame Jane Seccombe, who was also present at a function to honour Lodhia in Auckland last week.

READ MORE:

* Sir Anand Satyanand, Sarpreet Singh, and Harshad Patel the big winners at Hall of Fame awards

* Dame Dr Jane Goodall's effortless charm inspires Kristin School kids to care about conservation

* Southlanders honoured at investiture ceremonies at Government House

* University of Canterbury to award Sir John Key an honorary doctorate

Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honour bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky, in recognition of an individual's service to their community and country.

Narendra Bedekar New Zealand's two Kentucky Colonels - Harish Lodhia and Dame Jane Seccombe.

The Order of Kentucky Colonels is a voluntary philanthropic organisation where commissioned Kentucky Colonels become honorary aides-de-camp to the commonwealth’s governor, with no particular official duties.

Lodhia joins an elite group of celebrities and leaders including Ronald Reagan, Sir Winston Churchill, Muhammad Ali, Princess Anne, George Clooney, Johnny Depp, Clark Gable, Jennifer Garner, Whoopi Goldberg, John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, Tiger Woods, and many more.

And also Harland Sanders of the KFC fame – the first Kentucky Colonel.

Narendra Bedekar India's honorary consul in Auckland Bhav Dhillon, left, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood, and Indian community leader Jeet Suchdev at Harish Lodhia’s Kentucky Colonel function.

Apart from being involved in a number of charitable organisations in Auckland such as the Bharatiya Samaj Charitable Trust and the Dame Jane Foundation, Lodhia is also a Justice of the Peace, and well-known community leader.

“I am fortunate to have been born and raised in a family that has shown leadership, initiative and service, not only in business but also in the communities in which I have lived and worked for more than three decades,” Lodhia said at the presentation.

Narendra Bedekar Harish Lodhia, with his wife, Jyoti, at a function at which he was honoured with the title of Kentucky Colonel.

“My parents taught me the importance of looking beyond the self and family, to the community and its people; more importantly, serve people who are less privileged and perhaps more vulnerable than most others.”

The Kentucky Colonel award was presented to Lodhia by Minister for Transport and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood at a function in Auckland, attended by friends and dignitaries.

Narendra Bedekar At Harish Lodhia's Kentucky Colonel reception are, from left: Jagdish Punja, Robert Khan, Kamlesh Naidu and Lodhia.

Wood praised Lodhia’s achievement as a dedicated community leader and a Kentucky Colonel.

“Harish Lodhia is known to us in New Zealand not only as a successful businessperson but also as a man of compassion, love and care,” Wood said.

“He is connected with many community service organisations and serves people without seeking any publicity.”

Narendra Bedekar At Harish Lodhia's Kentucky Colonel reception are, from left: Renu Prasad, Viraj Lodhia, Nandita Singh and Vishal Lodhia.

Lodhia is currently heavily involved organising relief efforts for the victims of Cyclone Yasa, which hit northern Fiji two weeks ago, killing four, and causing widespread damage to homes.

The title ‘Kentucky Colonel’ was formalised in 1813, but it was previously used informally to refer to people with honoured reputations, often related to military service in the American Revolution.