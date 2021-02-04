Fiji deports head of Suva-based Pacific university

Professor Pal Ahluwalia, vice-chancellor of the University of the South Pacific in Suva, has been deported from Fiji.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and Sandy Jane Price were taken from their Suva home at 11pm on Wednesday, and were deported out of Nadi Thursday morning on a flight to Brisbane, Fijian media reported.

A letter signed by Fiji's acting director of immigration, Amelia Komaisavai, said the government deemed Ahluwalia to be "a person who is or has been conducting himself in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security or good government of the Fiji Islands".

A statement from the Fijian government today confirmed Ahluwalia and Price were told to leave the country.

“The Fijian Immigration Department has ordered two foreign nationals, Mr Pal Aluwahlia and his partner, Ms Sandra Jane Price, to leave Fiji with immediate effect following continuous breaches by both individuals of Section 13 of the Immigration Act,” the statement said.

“Under Section 13 of the Immigration Act 2003, no foreigner is permitted to conduct themselves in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security, or good government of Fiji.”

Supplied The letter from Fiji's acting director of Immigration notifying Professor Pal Ahluwalia of his removal from the country.

Since taking on the job two years ago, Ahluwalia had been driving efforts to clean up the governance of the university, which is collectively owned by member countries of the Pacific.

Ahluwalia was last June suspended by the university’s executive committee over allegations of malpractice, but was later reinstated after weeks of protests by students and staff.

The council also subsequently cleared Ahluwalia of all the allegations.

A statement from the university’s senior management team said they would be jointly undertaking Ahluwalia’s duties while waiting for direction from the institute’s governing council.

"The senior management team of the University of the South Pacific met this morning after police took into custody the Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia, and his spouse, Ms Sandra Price,” the statement said.

“Until the council meets and provides its direction, the senior management team will jointly undertake the vice-chancellor’s duties.

“The senior management team has notified the council leadership and are waiting for direction.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students and the continuation of university operations remain our priority."

The Suva-based Islands Business magazine reported that Nauru President Lionel Aingimea, who is the current council chair, has sought an emergency meeting of the council today, Thursday.