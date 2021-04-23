Migrant worker appeals for help with $117,000 bill after father's surgery

Jaisleen Khanna says the $117,000 medical bill for her father's heart surgery is "beyond our reach".

An Auckland migrant worker is appealing for help following a series of events that have left her with a huge medical bill she is struggling to cope with.

Jaisleen Khanna, 32, who has been in New Zealand for the past seven years on a work visa with her husband and (now) three-year-old son, now has a bill of more than $117,000 to pay for a heart surgery on her father, stranded here because of Covid lockdowns.

On February 5 last year, her parents arrived for a two-month visit, but later extended their visa for another month so that they could attend their grandson’s second birthday in April, and were scheduled to return to India towards end of April 2020.

Then New Zealand went into Covid lockdown on March 25, and her parents’ visas were extended twice while they stayed on, and Khanna also bought their health insurance cover as well.

But, on December 17, 2020, her 79-year-old father, Stewar Singh Jabbara, suffered a heart attack which required emergency surgery at Auckland Hospital, and the insurer withdrew cover a month after his discharge from hospital.

Supplied/Stuff Stewar Singh Jabbara received care at Auckland Hospital while stranded in New Zealand following the lockdowns.

Khanna said she believed the insurance cover was declined on a “misunderstanding” of her dad’s medical history in India; they planned to appeal the decision.

The insurer has been approached for comment.

The December 31 surgery was successful, but Jabbara required further treatment in Intensive Care Unit for a collapsed lung – with the month-long treatment resulting in a bill of more than $117,000. This surgery would have been free of charge for her father in India, Khanna said.

“I am trying to arrange the money required to pay the invoice raised by ADHB (Auckland District Health Board) for my dad's treatment, but the amount of surgical costs is beyond our reach,” Khanna said.

An only child, Khanna works as a business administrator while her husband is a service desk support analyst.

“I cannot describe what my family has been through emotionally, and I do not wish this sort of experience on anyone.

“My parents and I have seen so many up and downs and the operation that my dad had to undergo has affected our lives so much with stress and fear of losing him has been a very scary experience,” Khanna said.

Supplied Jaisleen Khanna's parents Stewar Singh and Jasbir Jabbara in Auckland.

”I deeply and humbly request help and support towards this appeal for surgical costs invoiced to my dad.”

Khanna said on top of their already-stretched expenses, her husband also looked after his elderly parents in India.

“Our salaries are then used towards house rent, monthly bills, daycare charges and expenses for our son, groceries, medical expenses for parents, medicines, specialist visits, clothing, physiotherapy, etc.

“We are managing all this on our earnings itself, but sorting out the invoiced payments for ADHB is really putting a pressure on my family.”

An ADHB spokesman said in cases where a patient did not have insurance cover, or their insurer had declined covering the payment, their team would work alongside the patient and whānau to set up a suitable payment arrangement over an agreed period of time.

“We encourage anyone who has concerns or questions about their invoice or payment arrangement to contact our accounts receivable team directly, as the family has done in this case.”

Khanna said so far she had been “running around in circles” trying to have a formal meeting with the ADHB.

Apart from having set up a givealittle page, Khanna has also approached the Indian High Commission, Society Welfare, Sikh Langar Society Otahuhu, Khalsa Aid, and various social media platforms for help.

India’s honorary consul in Auckland, Bhav Dhillon, has also been approached for comment.