Fijian, Rotuman communities in three-day vaccination drive in Mangere

Auckland's Fijian and Rotuman communities are hosting a three-day vaccination campaign as part of Fiji Language Week activities which started on October 3.

Centre Park in Mangere will be the venue for the vaccination drive, which starts tomorrow, October 7, and ends October 9, from 8.30am to 4pm.

Organisers hope to immunise close to 1000 people and close the gap for the 3000 unvaccinated Fijian population.

One of the organisers, Nacanieli Yalimaiwai, said the community-focused approach would help to vaccinate and protect families against the infectious Delta variant.

“It brings the vaccines directly to our communities and helps overcome barriers for the most vulnerable and hard to reach in our communities."

Yalimaiwai said while the target population were Fijians, Rotumans and Indo Fijians, vaccinations would be open to everyone including students from the secondary schools and surrounding neighbourhoods.

A Rotuman community spokesperson Fesaitu Solomone said the majority of its community lived in Auckland and working collaboratively with the Fiji community was a great opportunity to vaccinate people.

“Huge opportunity to collectively participate, partner and support our Fiji communities to vaccinate our people, and also a magnificent way to celebrate and end the Fiji Language Week – Vosa Vakaviti in Aotearoa."

The Fono chief executive Tevita Funaki, who will be the lead clinical provider, said the objective was to turn Centre Park into a Fijian village and provide a festive atmosphere.

“It is important to mobilise the Fijian communities to come forward and get their vaccinations."

The Fono is providing logistical support with the help of the Ministry for Health, NHRCC, Pasifika Futures, Auckland Council and Pacific Media Network.

Auckland clinician Dr Api Talemaitoga, affiliate investigator Dr Ofa Dewes, and Pacific director of nursing Abel Smith will manage a team of Fijian nurses and vaccinators over the three days.

Buses will be available to transport people to and from Mangere Centre Park.

Yalimaiwai said all throughout the three days volunteers would deliver information about the vaccines and reminders around mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and hygiene protocols.

“This is a vaccination drive by Fijians for Fijians, by Pacific for Pacific – this is what our community needs and deserves."