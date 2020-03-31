Could someone please delete the year 2020 and reinstall it, says Amitabh Bachchan

The world has come to a standstill with the COVID-19 outbreak, and Bollywood stars, like most of us these days, keep themselves busy on social media with entertaining posts.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wants the year 2020 to be deleted and reinstalled.

He recently shared on social media a photo of himself sitting at a computer, with the caption: "Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew. This is with virus."

Click on the video to view the full story.

