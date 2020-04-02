Hrithik Roshan on 'Mission Piano': Bollywood stars get creative during lockdown

Curfews and lockdowns in the time of COVID-19 pandemic have given our Bollywood stars a lot of time to try out new things.

Hrithik Roshan, 46, has taken on a 21-day challenge to learn piano, posting on social media: "Inspired by the 21-day challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I'm on Mission Piano. Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way."

With a lot of time on their hands during the lockdown, several Bollywood stars are taking to social media with creative and amusing posts.

Click on the video to view the full story.

