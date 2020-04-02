Hrithik Roshan on 'Mission Piano': Bollywood stars get creative during lockdown
Curfews and lockdowns in the time of COVID-19 pandemic have given our Bollywood stars a lot of time to try out new things.
Hrithik Roshan, 46, has taken on a 21-day challenge to learn piano, posting on social media: "Inspired by the 21-day challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I'm on Mission Piano. Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way."
With a lot of time on their hands during the lockdown, several Bollywood stars are taking to social media with creative and amusing posts.
- Click on the video to view the full story.
