Coronavirus fear: Bainimarama, Khaiyum explain measures in place for visitors to Fiji

The Fijian government says visitors to Fiji do not need to self isolate if they do not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told Radio Tarana that visitors from "high risk" countries - China, South Korea, Italy and Iran - were most likely to face greater scrutiny and may have to spend time in isolation.

Visitors from New Zealand and Australia, if they did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, would not have to go into self isolation, Bainimarama said.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum reiterated the message, saying all visitors would be required to fill out forms and undergo temperature checks before being allowed to enter the country.

Fiji, so far, has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus, which is causing much chaos around the world, including New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand has so far had eight confirmed cases of people infected with coronavirus and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced stringent measures in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.