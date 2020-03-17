Kamasutra Chronicles: Good sex, bad sex, more sex, no sex. What's next?

"Kamasutra Chronicles" is on at Basement Theatre, Auckland, from March 31 to April 4.

What often happens behind closed doors is now taking centre stage, but it's not a topic the community really want to discuss in public.

Patralekhika Productions proudly debuts its first theatrical production The Kamasutra Chronicles by new playwright Shriya Bhagwat and directed by JK Productions co-founder Dione Joseph (I am Rachel Chu, Woman of Citrus, America REX).

Challenging traditional ideas that arise from societal conventions of the South Asian community - and the desire to assimilate to the model minority myth - the play boldly questions the choices women make for themselves and their relationships.

Supplied Gemma-Jayde Naidoo plays Vasant Sena in "Kamasutra Chronicles", playing at Basement Theatre, Auckland March 31-April 4.

Tackling the hush-hush and taboo topic of sex in the South Asian community, this contemporary New Zealand drama offers a glimpse into the inner workings of a Kiwi-Indian couple whose marriage is falling apart.

Can the Kamasutra help? Will its creator, the wise sage Vatsayan and his muse Vasant Sena, offer the lovers any useful advice or will things spiral out of control?

Supplied Ronnie Mondal plays Rishab in "Kamasutra Chronicles", playing at Basement Theatre, Auckland March 31-April 4.

Featuring a stellar line-up of actors including Gemishka Chetty (Go Home Curry Muncha) Gemma-Jayde Naidoo (City of a 100 Lovers) veteran Gujarati theatre and film actor Shailesh Prajapati and newcomer Ronnie Mondal the team is ready to bring a unique and often-silenced narrative to New Zealand's mainstage.

The Kamasutra Chronicles in on at Basement Theatre, Auckland, March 31-April 4. As of now, the show is scheduled to go ahead as planned, even though the production team is closely monitoring the evolving situation of coronavirus.

The Playright:

Shriya Bhagwat's career started with a brief stint as a newspaper reporter in Mumbai covering the crime beat. She holds an MA (Phil) from AUT and her research explored Asian Men Who have Sex with Men (MSM) perception of risk behaviour and attitudes towards HIV testing in New Zealand.

Supplied Gemshika Chetty plays Ishita in "Kamasutra Chronicles", playing at Basement Theatre, Auckland March 31-April 4.

The work received the AUT Dean's Award for Excellence in Postgraduate Study 2018. After working as a journalist for the Indian Express, her short story The Gaat was published in Coldnoon Literary Journal. She is currently working on a collection of short stories exploring everyday life in Mumbai and The Kamasutra Chronicles is her first full-length play.

The Director:

Dione Joseph is the founder of Black Creatives Aotearoa and co-founder of JK Productions: He Kōrero Ngā Tahi. She is a writer, director, and dramaturge who prioritises developing works by Indigenous and PoC (People of Colour) creatives and has worked in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, Mexico and across Aotearoa. She has been directing for over a decade and continues to prioritise new New Zealand dramas by PoC.

The Producer:

​Nilam Patel's heart belongs to Auckland. Born and bred in the City of Sails, Nilam spent her childhood watching Bollywood films and Indian TV dramas, learning to speak Hindi to keep in touch with her cultural roots.

Supplied Shailesh Prajapati plays Vatsayan.

She has worked with local and ethnic newspapers, publishing stories on migrants, community issues, feature profiles, and movie reviews. Nilam has also worked within local government and completed a six-month tenure as a press gallery reporter for Youth Parliament in 2016.

Her passion for storytelling inspired her to throw her hat in the ring and become a co-founder of Patralekhika Productions and produce The Kamasutra Chronicles. Nilam's idea for Patralekhika came from her own experiences of being a Kiwi-Indian and walking between two worlds.

​Nilam is currently exploring her cultural identity further through pursuing a Masters of Communication Studies at AUT. Her work has her researching the New Zealand Indian diaspora in relation to Bollywood cinema and identity.

Supplied Nilam Patel is the producer of "Kamasutra Chronicles", playing at Basement Theatre, Auckland March 31 to April 4.

The cast

Gemishka Chetty: An experimental artist who avoids rolling her rotis in a perfectly round way, Gemishka is a creator, poet and freelance videographer.

She is the co-founder of Creative Creatures, creating and disrupting spaces with thought-provoking content. From the art installation on K'Rd, (2019) to her first photography series at Studio One gallery, called 'So Where Do You Really Come From', (2018).

Gemishka also co-created and starred in the debut theatre show, 'Go Home Curry Muncha' (2019). Her newest devised theatre show 'Have You Ever Been With An Asian Woman' has just premiered at the Basement for the Fringe Festival 2020.

Gemishka plays the smart and tender-hearted wife Ishita, who is struggling to come to terms both with the changes to her marriage and within herself. She turns to the Kamasutra with unexpected results.

Ronnie Mondal: Ronnie has a deep and unwavering passion for acting and while a relative newcomer to New Zealand he has had a long association with the stage that began as a child.

More recently, while performing in local shows and continuing his training Ronnie gained a BA in Marketing with a Psychology (minor) both of which he has used to his advantage in developing his practice.

He has relocated recently to New Zealand to continue his Masters Research after a brief stint working in Singapore and is embracing every opportunity he can. He also has been awarded a lifetime membership at Beta Gamma Sigma Global Business Honours Society - a direct result of his study and research. He is also a board member at the leadership committee for BGS NZ.

Ronnie has continued his training at Kacie Stetson studio here in Aotearoa under both Dawn Glover and Kacie and is looking forward to expanding his horizons.

Ronnie plays the suave, hot-tempered but kind-hearted husband Rishabh, stuck in a cycle of trying to do right by his wife but somehow just never quite getting there.

Gemma-Jayde Naidoo: Gemma-Jayde is a 23-year-old actor, dancer, and choreographer. She is a South African born, South Indian now living and creating in New Zealand.

Graduating from the University of Auckland with a Bachelor of Dance Studies, Gemma-Jayde has an extensive performance and choreography career within the dance industry, her venture into the acting world is a fairly new one.

Currently training at the Kacie Stetson Studio. Over the last couple of years, Gemma-Jayde has performed in musicals at the Skycity Theatre and is soon to appear on a new US TV series.

Gemma will be playing the bold, sassy and radical self-love advocate Vasant Sena - courtesan de luxe and Vatsayan's oldest friend and critic. Kamasutra Chronicles will be Gemma-Jayde's first professional theatre work. Be sure to check it out at the Basement Theatre from 31st March - 4th April.

Shailesh Prajapati: Shailesh is involved in the media, arts and entertainment industries for more than 35 years as an actor, director, editor and producer for the film, television, and theatre. He migrated to NZ from India in mid-2003. With the blessing and support of his family, he continued his passion for film, theatre and television work in New Zealand.

His love for theatre pushed him to do some good plays for Gujaratis in Auckland since 2013. He has also worked for local Kiwi films, TV-series and television commercials as an actor.

He has recently directed a critically acclaimed Gujrati feature film "Saheb", which has released last February 2019, It is available to stream on Amazon Prime. He loves all aspects of movies and the performing arts process.

Shailesh will be playing the wise, if incorrigible Vatsayan - the author of the original Kamasutra who appears with all his wit, charm and guidance to help, in his own way our young struggling couple in Kamasutra Chronicles.

Kamasutra Chronicles

When: 31st March- 4th April, 8pm

Where: Basement Theatre

Tickets: $19-$25

Bookings: www.iticket.co.nz