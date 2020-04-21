Huge logistics involved: India repatriation flight airfares not expensive, says Peters

Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan about repatriation flights for Kiwis stuck in India.

There will be no reduction in repatriation flight airfares for Kiwis stranded in India, says Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Responding to calls from National Party MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi for the government to make the flights cheaper, Peters said the $5500 airfare per person was not expensive, considering the resources they were using to make the flights happen.

Close to 1900 New Zealanders are believed to be stuck in India amid the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning more than one flight would be needed in order to bring them all back home.

​Bakshi said he had been contacted by a few of the New Zealanders stuck in India who said the $5500 fares meant they would have to go into debt in order to bring their family back home.

"The government needs to realise most of those people are taxpaying citizens who contribute to the New Zealand economy and paying for such an expensive flight is not fair," Bakshi told Radio Tarana.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says the repatriation flights fares from India are "not expensive".

But, Peters said the flights "are not expensive", pointing out the large logistical issues at hand including the hundreds of people involved in the mission and the fact that India remained in lockdown until May 4.

"Mr Bakshi is wrong there, there is a huge cost in these circumstances to the New Zealand taxpayer," Peters told Tarana's Sunday@5 programme.

"We made it very clear that we want to help but we can't do it for free.

"It's far bigger than anything we've done in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in all of our years," Peters said.

Peters said there had been strong interest from the approximate 1900 Kiwis stuck there.

"We also have a number of alternatives we're working on because of the number, it's far more than one flight," Peters said.

"We're working with all those who have registered with us, trying to see what manner of exit they will be part of, whether it is direct from India to New Zealand, which is possible, or a stopover."

Several callers to Tarana voiced out against the repatriation flights, condemning the government on the decision given those outside of New Zealand were warned to return home before it was too late.

"We did warn them to come back home before their options shut down, but having said that, there's no moral high ground for me or anybody else to take and say well he didn't listen so too bad," Peters said.

"In the end we're a country that has a decent sense of humanity and we made it clear worldwide that if we can possibly help we will. The government's view is that you're a New Zealander, and we'll get you home if we can."





