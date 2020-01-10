Six people call for help on island off New Plymouth

Emergency services were at Back Beach on Friday evening after a group of people were unable to get back to shore from Seagull Rock.

Taranaki's on-call surf lifesaving team picked up six people who called for help on a rock off New Plymouth on Friday afternoon

Emergency services were at the nearest carpark to Seagull Rock, or Pararaki Island, off Back Beach.

Senior constable Vaughan Smith said it appeared six people had made their way to the second island.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Emergency services head out at Back Beach on Friday evening.

"For whatever reason they've decided to attract the attention of members of the public to call for assistance, probably because water conditions have become too rough for them to come back over the channel to the mainland."

There were no reports of injuries and all six had wetsuits on, Smith said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Six people on Seagull Rock alerted members of the public for assistance.

The island has a swimming hole around the back that is popular with locals.

Incident controller sergeant Andrew Wong Too said the six young people were collected by the surf lifesaving team and were all safely off the rock at 5.30pm.