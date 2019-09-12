Like mother like son - Taranaki and Wellington regional politics really does run in the family

Taranaki Regional Councillor Craig Williamson's political interest was forged around the kitchen table in discussions with his mother, Barbara Donaldson, a Greater Welington Regional Councillor.

Taranaki Regional councillor Craig Williamson was once a school teacher.

But it was his mother, Greater Wellington Regional (GWRC) councillor Barbara Donaldson, who gave him one of the biggest lessons of his political life.

In 2007 Williamson was standing for the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) in his first attempt at local body politics.

Liam Courtenay Taranaki Regional Councillor Craig Williamson, of New Plymouth, with his mother, Barbara Donaldson, a Greater Wellington Regional Councillor. Both are standing in this years local body elections.

Donaldson had already served a term as a regional councillor, in a larger area of Wellington, and well-versed in how to drum up votes.

"She told me if I wanted to get my profile out there I had to put up plenty of hoardings, and hand out pamphlets so people would know who they were voting for," Williamson said.

Like any dutiful son he ignored his mother's advice.

"I didn't take much notice and thought I could get away with using an old wedding photo for my profile," he said.

"I missed out by 300 votes.

"It annoyed me, but I learnt from it."

The narrow defeat played on Williamson's mind for the next three years, and spurred him to stand again in 2010 when he was successful in being elected onto the TRC.

He is now standing for a fourth term on the regional council.

Barbara Donaldson is also standing again, hoping to be re-elected for a fifth term on the GWRC.

It promises to be a tense evening at the Williamson and Donaldson households on election night.

By coincidence mother and son each chair their respective regional council transport committees.

Political ambitions for the pair were forged around the family dinner table and being community or sports club committees before they became councillors, they said.

Donaldson experienced a lot of community service working with cubs, tennis club, kindergarten, Plunket committees, and licensing trusts, while Williamson, a keen surfer, was a Taranaki Boardriders Club member.

It served him well on the regional council later as 140 surf breaks are in line to be protected in the regional coastal plan.

"It's all about the environment we were brought up in," Williamson said.

"We got the feel from those committees of how we could give back to the community in a bigger way by standing for council," he said.

"I was interested as a surfer to protect the coastline. The penny dropped when I realised I could have more influence if I was a regional councillor."

Neither say they have been put off by the hours and hours of reading reports necessary to form policy.

"There is a lot of paperwork and a lot of reading, but over time you figure out how to read 'smart'," Williamson said.

A huge amount of detail is often communicated to the public at the operational level when it needs to stay at the strategic level, Donaldson said.

In spite of Greater Wellington's population being almost four times bigger than Taranaki's, the regional issues faced are similar, they say.

Public transport, land and water, central government's 3 Waters and freshwater policies would keep them focused on the next three years if re-elected, they say.

The onset of climate change, with rising sea levels and more extreme weather events, will mean greater flood protection and coastal erosion schemes, Donaldson said.

"It's a huge task for regional councils and there will be more monitoring, planning and enforcement required.

"There will be challenges ahead working with city and district councils, and we just hope there is the funding available from central government to achieve its targets."