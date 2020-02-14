New Plymouth arts community banking on historic building for central arts hub

Art gallery curator Linda McFetridge checks out the 90-year-old TSB interior as a possible centralised arts space.

The closure of a popular secondhand shop in one of New Plymouth's prized heritage buildings has opened the door for a dedicated centre for Taranaki artists and performers.

Auckland-based Junk and Disorderly will vacate the 90-year old Taranaki Savings Bank building on Devon Street West at the end of February.

The 27-year-old vintage collectibles business has been trading in secondhand furniture, house wares and clothes on the premises since 2017.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Second hand retailer Junk and Disorderly will close its doors as soon as the last of the few remaining stock is sold.

The closure has provided the city's art community with a rare opportunity to use the soon-to-be-vacant 330sqm floor space and adjoining rooms to establish an arts hub, or cultural centre, for exhibitions, installations and live performances under one roof.

The idea has the support of an artists' collective and the building's owner, Craig Williamson.

EWAN SARGENT/STUFF Junk and Disorderly co-owner Nicole Stewart said it was difficult to keep up with customer demand for good items at the New Plymouth shop.

The building is ideally located in New Plymouth's West End heritage precinct, near the Len Lye Centre, Govett-Brewster Gallery and Puke Ariki Museum, they say.

Art gallery curator Linda McFetridge said the region's growing community of artists was "crying out" for a large centralised inner city base to exhibit their work.

McFetridge helped co-ordinate exhibitions at the adjoining Koru on Devon gallery which could expand its space into the older building.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Junk and Disorderly owner Nicole Stewart said it was a difficult decision not to renew the lease on the historic TSB building.

She said the smaller gallery space manned by volunteers turned over $70,000 worth of local art since it moved on the ground floor location.

Visitors to the gallery were impressed with the standard of work for sale.

"New Plymouth needs to celebrate its art urgently and become an arts destination," she said.

"I would love to build on this success and have an arts centre using the space for concerts, theatre, poetry readings and installations."

Junk and Disorderly owner Nicole Stewart, of Auckland said it had been a difficult decision to leave the building when the three-year lease came up for renewal.

Stewart and her husband, Richard, own a larger warehouse size store in Balmoral, Auckland, and a third outlet in Christchurch.

"It's an absolute shame to leave New Plymouth because we loved it here and we loved the building."

However it became harder to replenish supply of items for the shop with six-weekly shipments, she said.

"The good stuff would sell within a few days and then there would be a lull until the next shipment.

"We just couldn't keep the shop full of stock."

Colliers agent Benet Carroll said the TSB building had attracted a number of interested parties.

"It's a beautiful old building with a grand entrance and high stud in really great condition in a very popular part of the city," he said.

The annual lease was $60,000 plus GST.

Carroll said there had been a surge of recent investment in commercial buildings on the city's high street in the past months with four multi-million dollar sales since December.