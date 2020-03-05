Taranaki sportsman to be sentenced for kidnap and assault of partner

A Taranaki sportsman will soon be sentenced in New Plymouth District Court for the assault and kidnap of his partner.

A Taranaki sportsman has been released from custody but will soon face sentencing for kidnapping and attacking his partner.

The man, who has interim name suppression, punched the woman with a closed fist to her face, head and body during a late-night attack at their New Plymouth home on September 16.

During the assault, he told the woman he was going to kill her, a Crown summary of facts stated.

He then dragged her to a bedroom where their child was asleep, locked the door behind him and removed the doorhandle.

READ MORE:

* Rape-accused dad was acquitted of raping sister in 2010, court told

* Man on trial after pleading not guilty to rape of teen daughter

* Alleged thief knocked to ground by trio in sustained machete, pole attack

Despite numerous requests from the woman to be released, the man kept her and the child detained in the room with him for about two hours before letting them out.

As a result of the attack the woman suffered a swollen eye and extensive bruising to her body and ribs.

She went to police two days later, after relocating from Taranaki.

The athlete has not previously appeared before the court but the summary notes two earlier family harm incidents between him and the woman.

In relation to the recent incident, the man pleaded guilty at a previous court hearing to one kidnapping charge and one of injuring with intent to injure/reckless disregard.

The kidnapping charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

On Thursday, the man reappeared in New Plymouth District Court after being locked up for four weeks for breaching bail conditions imposed following the attack.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam argued for the man's release while Crown prosecutor Georgia Milne opposed the application.

Hannam also applied for interim name suppression arguing the man "would like it" especially given his public profile.

Milne didn't oppose the suppression but only because sentencing was so soon, she said.

Judge Quentin Hix granted the man bail as well as interim name suppression - but only because the Crown didn't oppose it, he said.

He told the man he would need stronger grounds to argue for permanent name suppression at his sentencing hearing, which is March 20.