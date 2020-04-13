The Good Neighbours sharing produce to show appreciation through lockdown

Sophie, 18-month-old Sebastian and Nick Brown have been exchanging goods with their neighbours throughout the lockdown.

In a time of crisis and isolation, good neighbours are what we need most. Jane Matthews brings you their stories.

Sophie Brown is used to stopping in for a cup of tea with her neighbours. Now they're looking out for each other in a different way.

The group of rural, central Taranaki neighbours have started showing their appreciation with produce during the coronavirus lockdown, Sophie said.

"It would be really hard to be a bad neighbour when you're in a good neighbourhood," she said. "Everyone's out trying to be more neighbourly than you usually would."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF The Browns gave their neighbours eggs from their chickens. (File photo)

Sophie, her husband, Nick, and 18-month-old son, Sebastian, live on Toko Rd in Huinga and have been trying to do their part for everyone in this time of crisis.

READ MORE:

* The Good Neighbours reaching out via letter during lockdown

* Taranaki Civil Defence calls time on Good Samaritan groups

* Coronavirus: Why lockdown rules are needed to stop the spread of the virus

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

Whether that's offering fresh bread, eggs, or fruit and vegetables they've been given, the family has been sharing with all - as have their neighbours.

"We literally are the luckiest people."

They do occasionally share produce between one another but that's increased - via social distancing - since the lockdown.

"It's just whatever everyone's got."

The neighbours had a conversation when the country went into Covid-19 alert level 2 on Saturday, March 21, Sophie said, as she's 16 weeks pregnant and her neighbours were in the "self isolation group" of over 70.

pexels.com The neighbourhood have been exchanging all sorts of produce. (File photo)

"We decided to stop seeing each other."

As she's used to popping in for a cup of tea, and now they can't, they "constantly" keep in touch through texting and online and leave each other supplies.

They've also offered a helping hand with firewood too.

The Browns have run a sheep and beef farm inland of Stratford for the past five years, since moving there from Christchurch.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Sebastian is expecting another sibling soon, Sophie is 16 weeks pregnant.

Brown said the pair were there during earthquakes and said this crisis was quite similar, except you could not go and see anyone.

And being there for neighbours at times like this was very important, Sophie said. "Absolutely."