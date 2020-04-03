Coronavirus: New Plymouth hotelier says 'years, not months' for industry to recover

"All our conference areas are shut, as are the bars and restaurants," Devon Hotel owner Peter Tennent said.

Taranaki's hospitality industry may take years, not weeks or months, to return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, one of its best-known figures has warned.

"Some really good people with really good businesses are going to fail," former New Plymouth mayor Peter Tennent said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The Devon Hotel has kept on 22 staff for guests working in essential services, says owner Peter Tennent.

"We're dealing with the unknown and there will be huge changes in the business."

The Devon Hotel owner said he has had to lay off almost 80 per cent of staff since the alert level 4 coronavirus lockdown began on March 25.

The hotel had been able to keep 22 staff at work - from more than 100 employed normally - to help guests, most of whom are international and working in essential industry, he said.

The restrictions had made it impossible for staff to work when they wanted to, he added.

"They are worried for good reason, of course. All our conference areas are shut, as are the bars and restaurants.

"But I applaud the government and the Prime Minister for the way this is being handled."

He said the hotel was keeping in contact with staff and had support from Government, through Work and Income, which "will continue to support us".

Tennent said there was a lot of general goodwill in the community and people were helping their family, friends and neighbours.

"This may be a chance to re-calibrate to get back on a level footing, which may not happen in weeks, or months, but years."

He had been using social media conferencing to hold face-to-face, one-on-one meetings over coffee because that is where the "real business" at conferences happens and solutions are found, he said.

"When we understand the virus better, that's when we will be at the stage to grow our business and the community."

MIKE WATSON/STUFF King and Queen Hotel Suites, New Plymouth, general manager Daniel Fleming expects more domestic tourists to visit Taranaki

Daniel Fleming, manager of New Plymouth's King and Queen Boutique Hotel, said the focus would be on rebuilding once the lockdown finished.

Since Womad ended on March 15 the New Plymouth hotel had lost 95 per cent of its business, he said.

"We've remained open to provide a service for a few people wanting to self-isolate."

Fleming said smaller boutique hotels may have an advantage over larger hotel chains because rooms are self-contained, and there was more personal space.

"It could remove some element of fear for guests still anxious about coronavirus to create their own sanctuary," he said.

He expected hotels to be competitive in pricing and target domestic visitors with attractive room rates for the last half of 2020.

"We expect domestic guests will be keen to travel to Taranaki due to its relative isolation and uncrowded areas."





