Fears for New Plymouth's history as buildings face demolition

The planned demolition of three of New Plymouth's old buildings has dismayed a heritage group fighting to retain the city's historical character.

Heritage Taranaki (HT) say the buildings, erected between 1896 and 1929, have significant cultural and architectural value.

However the individual property owners say all steps had been taken to try and save the buildings, including removal, before the final decision was made.

Demolition of the buildings - located at Devon St, Lemon St and Vivian St - has been held back by the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown but future development is confirmed as a carpark, townhouses, and apartments respectively.

GLENN JEFFREY A 1914 built brick bungalow on Devon St, New Plymouth, will be demolished after the owners considered it was too much of an earthquake risk to save.

Heritage Taranaki spokesman Hamish Crimp said the property at 366 Devon St, built in 1914, is one of the city's oldest double brick bungalows.

Owner Mark Baker said a structural investigation revealed the building, which is not heritage listed, is an earthquake risk and his company, Abrahams Funeral Home, could not take the risk of releasing it to future tenants.

"We respect the Heritage Taranaki viewpoint but the only option we had was to demolish or remove it because we didn't want to take the risk of someone losing their life in an earthquake," he said.

"We're not property developers and we believe this is the right decision to make."

GLENN JEFFREY/STUFF A 124-year-old house on Lemon St, New Plymouth will be replaced by townhouses.

A wooden house built in 1896 at 92 Lemon St and set to be replaced by townhouses was one of two identical villas - the other sited at 107 Pendarves Street - built for retired farmers John and Mary Lawson, Crimp said.

An archeological investigation is necessary for site as it is pre-1900.

The townhouse is one of a row of three single-storey wooden villas on the street built at the turn of the 20th century.

GLENN JEFFREY/STUFF A former doctor's consulting rooms built in 1929 on Vivian St will be demolished for apartment development.

The third site is a two storey wooden house at 32 Vivian St, opposite Taranaki Cathedral, built in 1929 as doctor's consulting rooms.

Crimp said HT are "extremely disappointed" in the owner's decision to have this "outstanding heritage building removed".

The group had asked the developer to restore the building for future generations to enjoy.

"Not only does it have significant cultural and architectural heritage values in its own right, but it is an important component of the St Mary's precinct."

Removal would destroy and or diminish these values, he said.

In a Facebook post owner Philip Brown said the derelict house was being offered "free to a good home."

"There is a $200k cost to move and similar amount to repair. It is not economic to do either."

Brown said the house is not heritage classified and the resulting $7m development "would provide significant long-term replacement value for our city landscape."

Crimp said HT hope a solution can be found to ensure that this, and many other historic buildings facing a similar fate, are retained for the future "and remain a part of our wonderful city for generations to come".

Earlier this year a 1930s Art Deco-styled house on Young Street, near the central city, was saved from the wrecking ball as part of the development of the Southern Cross Hospital.

The house was bought by New Plymouth district councillor Anneka Carlson and her partner Holly Snowdon and relocated to Omata.