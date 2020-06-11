Suicide prevention services experience spike in demand

Jamie Allen, of the Taranaki Retreat, says there's been a big increase in the number of people seeking help with mental health issues during lockdown.

A Taranaki refuge focused on suicide prevention has seen a 400 per cent surge in demand as the community continues to deal with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

And the Taranaki Retreat is not alone - and the problem is not confined to the region.

Lifeline also experienced a 25 per cent increase in calls and texts from people in distress during April and May, up on its average of around 300 per day.

A recent survey of 900 Kiwi workers showed more than 64 per cent of staff felt more burnt out at work now than they did prior to the lockdown beginning.

Burnout, officially recognised as an occupational condition by the World Health Organisation, is a syndrome occurring from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Record number of calls to Lifeline during Covid-19 lockdown

* South Taranaki looking forward to level 2 coronavirus restrictions

* Lockdown contributing to increased suicide risk for some, says Taranaki prevention worker

* Taranaki Retreat: a pathway out of the darkness



The Taranaki Retreat, established by former Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jamie Allen and his wife Suzy, opened three years ago and has helped more than 4000 families through difficult periods.

Allen said in the past months there had been an immense increase in people needing their services.

"Since we came out of level 4 we have seen a 300 to 400 per cent increase of people who need support.

"It's across the board. We are seeing a huge level of people reaching out and a lot of me says that's really good news because the message is getting through that if you are in a situation don't try to carry it on your own - pick up the phone."

The retreat needs more volunteers and additional funding to help deliver its service, with training available for anyone with an empathetic ear, Allen said.

"We need more boots on the ground and right now I don't fully know how we are going to achieve that, but we will find a way because that's what we do.

"That's where our resource is really needed - people who could offer a little time."

Allen encouraged people to check in on each other and advised anyone struggling to have the strength to seek help.

"We can feel absolutely isolated in what we are personally experiencing and often feel our situation is unique but, trust me, it isn't. There are many, many people on a similar path.

"Nothing beats actually rocking up to visit, but in second place nothing beats picking up the phone."

Allen said he knew the relief that seeking help could bring.

"Once I did, just the weight that dropped off my shoulders was extraordinary because suddenly I knew I had shared what I was carrying on my own and I couldn't manage on my own any more."

While many question marks still hang over the future, Allen's faith in humanity and the community spirit remains as strong as ever.

"I do believe we do have the capacity and ingenuity to pull through this and even to be stronger as a result."

Lifeline clinical manager Renee Mathews said the service experienced its busiest day in its 55-year history, on May 4, fielding 493 calls.

"The biggest issue we have noted over this time is loneliness and social isolation."

Mathews didn't expect the problems to be resolved anytime soon and encouraged anyone feeling distressed to reach out.

"You do not have to go through this alone."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? - Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

Depression.org.nz - 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 3pm–10pm daily.

thelowdown.co.nz – Web chat, email chat or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825.

Taranaki Retreat Space to Breathe: 06 215 0993, text 0204 189 1236 or facebook.com/TaranakiRetreat/