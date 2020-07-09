Annalee makes a difference after tragedy by helping domestic violence victims

Annalee Kemsley is auctioning off clothing to raise money for the Taranaki Women's Refuge.

Taranaki makeup artist and beauty vlogger Annalee Kemsley has found a fitting way to pay tribute to a friend killed as a result of domestic violence.

Kemsley, who has more than 190,000 followers on her social media platforms, has been running online auctions to raise money for Taranaki Women’s Refuge.

The 29-year-old first got involved after the death of her close friend Kara Doyle in Australia in April 2013.

Doyle’s boyfriend, Mehmet Torun, shot her in the stomach and dumped her at a petrol station. She died in hospital six days later.

Stuff Annalee Kemsley (nee Muggeridge), left, and Kara Doyle in Australia. Doyle was later killed by her partner.

“She was the most beautiful person you had ever met,” Kemsley said. “For me it was really hard. That was a domestic altercation and her life was taken by this man.”

Torun was jailed for eight years for manslaughter.

Kemsley had known Doyle for three years but had moved back to New Zealand a year before she was killed.

Then an aspiring make-up artist, Kemsley donated some products to the local Women’s Refuge and was moved to receive a personal thank-you message.

“I cried. To have it really impact their life when I just thought it was a small gesture, that’s really what sparked this whole appreciation for what the refuge does.”

“I guess I was still deep down dealing with the death of my close friend.”

Kemsley’s passion was reignited when New Zealand was plunged into coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown in March.

She feared the situation would lead to more domestic violence.

“As a makeup artist I wasn’t going to be working and I got to wondering how could I use this time to help others.”

While cleaning out her wardrobe she got the idea to run an online auction on an Instagram page Annalees Wardrobe.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Annalee Kemsley with some of the clothing she is auctioning to raise money for Taranaki Women's Refuge.

The auction was a success and businesses contacted her to donate items.

Kemsley has so far organised three fortnightly auctions and raised more than $3800.

“I’m grateful for everything that I’ve been given in life and I want to give something back.”

Refuge relationship manager Shona Smith said Kemsley’s initiative had moved her to tears.

"She is using her platform, which is considerable, not only to raise funds but also creating an opportunity for our work to be acknowledged as critical and taking a public stand against domestic violence.”

The next auction starts at 7pm on Friday, July 10, and runs for 48 hours.