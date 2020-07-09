Top Taranaki businessman jailed for drug dealing granted parole

Lauchlan James MacMillan was jailed for two years and 10 months in February but will be paroled next Monday. (file photo)

A former prominent Taranaki businessman jailed for drug dealing is set to be released five months after being sentenced

In February Lauchlan James MacMillan, who previously owned Fowler Homes Taranaki, was sentenced to two years and 10 months imprisonment for possessing methamphetamine for supply and selling the class A drug.

MacMillan first became eligible for parole just over a month after his sentencing, in March, but he was denied because he was still considered an undue risk.

A second hearing was held before the Parole Board on June 3, via AVL from Whanganui on June 3.

The board noted before MacMillan, who spent 310 days on remand, was jailed he had engaged in a drug treatment programme and was about to enter the third phase in the community when he was sentenced.

MacMillan, who was smoking up to five-grams of the class A drug a day at the height of his addiction, had continued with his treatment while incarcerated, the report said.

“A report from the facilitator before us today indicates he is engaging very well. He is open in his engagement with others and shows a good deal of insight into his addiction.”

Lawyer Debbie Goodlet made submissions to the board to support MacMillan’s release.

“She submitted that having regard to the work he completed prior to entering prison and the progress he has made since, together with the strong support in the community from friends that he could be safely released after completing the Drug Treatment Programme.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Police cordoned off the Fowler Homes Taranaki offices following a drug raid in October 2018. (file photo)

The board acknowledged the progress MacMillan had made in his recovery, accepted Goodlet’s submissions and approved his release on the basis he completed the programme.

“MacMillan is aware that should he be unsuccessful in that regard the Board would be advised accordingly and consideration would be given to the direction being revoked.”

If MacMillan is successful he will be released from prison on Monday July 13, but he will remain under special release conditions including not to possess or consume alcohol, controlled drugs or psychoactive substances.

“He is aware that he may be required at any time by a probation officer or a police officer to submit to drug and alcohol testing or monitoring.”

MacMillan was arrested after Taranaki police carried out a series of raids on Labour Day 2018, targetting the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

Police cordoned-off MacMillan’s business and also seized a luxury sports car belonging to him.