Bell Block's bright lights bringing joy this Christmas

Irene and Garry Hinz have been lighting up their Nadine Stanton Dr home since they built it four years ago. In the week before Christmas they play music in their garage as extra entertainment.

Every year since building their Bell Block home Garry and Irene Hinz have decorated it in Christmas Lights. They do it for the kids.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Hinzes have spent about $2000 a year since moving into their home building up their light collection.

Before moving to Nadine Stanton Dr four years ago they had decorated the rural home they lived in but Garry Hinz said it was nice to do it in a place where others could see.

“They make you feel like it's Christmas. But it's also the kids, you see the kids go up and go ‘wow look at this, look at that’. Christmas is for kids – the kids get a big thrill.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff There are 17 homes in Bell Block, most of them in Parklands Ave and Nadine Stanton Dr, that are taking part in the Light Up Your Home trail.

It takes three weeks for the pair to decorate their home, which is one of more than two dozen involved in the TSB Festival of Lights’ Light Up Your Home trail.

The trail runs from December 11 to January 3 but Hinz said he tried to have the lights up in the first week of December. That can shift though, as it's three weeks' work.

For those who visit in the week before Christmas there’s extra entertainment too – the couple usually play carols from their garage for a couple hours each night.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Light Up Your Home runs until January 3. There are large collections of houses in Bell Block and also Kawaroa Close in New Plymouth.

Hinz said he had spent about $2000 a year over the past three years building his collection but hoped it would get cheaper in future with only the replacement costs.

And Hinz's Christmas wish?

“For things to get back to normal. When you retire all you want to do is relax and enjoy life and see others enjoy life.”