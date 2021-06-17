New dad takes on the role of wizard in New Plymouth Operatic Society's Wicked

Justin Clinton-Gohdes plays Wizard in New Plymouth Operatic Society's production of Wicked.

A Taranaki actor has described Wicked, the New Plymouth Operatic Society’s new production, as a spectacle – but in a good way.

“It is, in the best term possible, a spectacle...sometimes that has a negative connotation in New Zealand, doesn’t it? Maybe let’s not say that,” United States-born Justin Clinton-Gohdes laughed.

“It is spectacular. That’s what I mean by spectacle.”

Clinton-Gohdes plays Wizard in the play, which tells the untold story of the witches from The Wizard of Oz.

“Wizard is a role that is quite typecast for me,” he said, being they're both from the mid-west of America.

“He’s a complex character with a lot of different motivations, so it was a fun challenge to also play that role,” he said.

Supplied Clinton-Gohdes descirbed the play as a ‘spectacle’, but in a good way.

In The Wizard of Oz, the title character spends the majority of his time behind a curtain.

“He still does have a flare for the theatrics, but he does step out behind the curtain in this a bit more.”

Clinton-Gohdes’ first performance with the New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) was Les Misérables in 2018.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Clinton-Gohdes and his wife, New Plymouth district councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes, welcomed their first child in May.

“I have always liked musical theatre and singing in general is like soul food,” he said.

But Wicked, and the talent in this year's production continued to blow him away, he said, despite knowing every song, every dance and every scene transition.

“I get goosebumps pretty much every night from some of the vocal talent.”

Chris Hill/Supplied Wicked opens at the TSB Showplace on June 17.

He is currently on parental leave following the birth of his first child six weeks ago with wife, and New Plymouth district councillor, Amanda Clinton-Gohdes.

“If I was working while doing the show and whatnot it probably would be a bit much with a six-week-old,” he said.

Clinton-Gohdes was cast last year, but the production was postponed due to Covid-19.

As a result, he is hungry to get on stage for Thursday’s opening night.

More than 7000 tickets have been sold, and two new shows were recently added to meet demand, potentially adding another 1800 audience members.

“It’s almost a celebration of coming from a challenging time and the adversity that existed last year,” Clinton-Gohdes said.

Wicked runs at the TSB Showplace from June 17 to July 3.