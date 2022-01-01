Young boy winched to safety at South Taranaki beach

A young boy had a lucky escape after he was winched to safety after getting to trouble at a South Taranaki beach on New Year’s Day.

The 9-year-old Waitara boy was swimming with his father at Waverley Beach, 44km northwest of Whanganui, when he got into trouble shortly after 11.30am after he was swept around a bend on the rugged coast.

The boy’s father tried to reach his son, but the pair got into difficulty, eventually finding shelter above one of the clay caves.

Several other swimmers also tried to help the pair but were battered by waves.

“Waverley is notorious for an undertow and rips, and it looked like he had just been carried down the beach before they’ve found that shelter,” Waverley Fire Brigade station officer Sarah Hickford said.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the beach while the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter flew from New Plymouth.

People staying at the beach’s campsite, which attracts about 100 people at this time of the year, also tried to help.

“Luckily the tide was going out at the time, but the boy was exhausted and they were having real trouble,” Waverley chief fire officer Alan Hickford said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Waverley Beach can be a notorious spot for swimming.

“People get around that point, and they can’t get out. They were sitting on some clay rocks, but they were getting pounded.”

Alan Hickford said the rescue helicopter crew were able to get above the boy and winch him to safety while his father was able to make his way back to the beach.

“I’ve seen some people come out from that area with real serious injuries over the years, so there’s no doubt he was really lucky.”

The boy’s grandmother, Donna Reid, thanked those who had helped on a Waverley community Facebook page.

“A big thank-you to all those people who helped out at Waverley Beach,” she said.

“I could have lost my grandson and son today. Thank you all so much for your kind support and quick action when you saw someone in trouble.”

December saw more than twice as many drowning deaths as the same time last year, with lifesavers and water safety advocates desperately trying to get the safety message out.

Twenty people drowned in December, compared to nine for the same period the year prior, according to Water Safety New Zealand statistics.