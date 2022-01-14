Barbers blunted by vaccine mandate and staff shortage

Jetcharm Barber Shop & Gentleman’s Quarters owner Shaun Conaglen is struggling to attract staff he has lost because of the vaccine mandate.

New Plymouth barbers feel they have got the short, back and sides of the Government’s vaccine mandate as they struggle to attract staff and lose customers to growing underground businesses.

The majority of barber shop owners spoken to in the city say they have lost staff members who refused to get vaccinated while they are also desperately struggling to attract qualified staff to replace them.

Under the Government’s orange Covid traffic light, barbers, hairdressers, beauty salons and massage therapists operate as close-proximity businesses with staff and customers needing vaccine passes to be on the premises.

Jetcharm Barber Shop & Gentleman’s Quarters owner Shaun Conaglen has lost three staff – two who were not vaccinated and the other to a rival business.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Traffic light system bringing changes to Taranaki businesses

* Taranaki business owners concerned about staff getting axed for not being vaxxed

* Fully vaccinated hairdressers are displaying a confirmation sticker on the door to reassure customers



“There’s simply not enough barbers around, so you’re competing against other shops for staff because they are at a premium,” he said. “They’re in such high demand.”

Conaglen, along with other barber shop owners, say they had been advertising since November for staff and have had no applicants, while franchise store BarberShopCo New Plymouth closed without explanation late last year.

“It’s really tough. We’ve tried to offer a $1000 sign-on cash bonus, we’re offering 25 bucks an hour and there’s no one applying,” he said.

Making matters worse for owners was the growing underground business in the trade.

Conaglen said his team had fielded numerous calls from regular clients wanting to know how they can get hold of former staff members.

“We are losing a lot of clients to the backstreet operators. We know they have to make a living, but they are not paying GST, they’re not paying tax and they’re not following the protocols we have to.

“They’re also not being checked to see they are meeting the hygiene standards we have to. It makes me angry that we are doing the right thing, but we are the ones who are suffering.”

Andrew Owen/Stuff The note on the door of BarbershopCo in Devon St, New Plymouth.

While he reluctantly conforms to the vaccine mandate, and is regularly checked by council enforcement staff, Conaglen believes it was time the Government re-looked at what they could do to help the industry.

He was advocating compensation for owners for every unvaccinated staff member who had to leave and for that money to be used to train apprentices.

“We need it just to keep our business going,” he said.