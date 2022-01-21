Violent robbery ends in jail sentence

Hendrix Rawiri was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail. (file photo)

Violently robbing a stranger’s watch which had been handed down to him by his father has landed Hendrix Rawiri with a jail sentence.

Rawiri, 30, was angry and fighting with his estranged partner in June last year when he went into the New Plymouth house of a mutual friend.

The victim, who was not known to Rawiri, was sitting at the table when he asked what he was doing.

That proved a flash point for Rawiri who started punching him before demanding his watch as well as a gold chain.

READ MORE:

* Brother discharged without conviction for raping sister and ordered to pay her $10k

* Taranaki man, 21, jailed for year-long crime spree totalling 33 charges

* Lockdown sees new trial date set for drug-accused Taranaki pair



Despite pleading that the watch was given to him by his father, the victim was forced to hand it over before Rawiri threatened to stab him.

After cleaning himself up in the bathroom, the victim was again attacked by Rawiri who punched him several more times before leaving the address.

Rawiri was sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court for the robbery, as well as charges of assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill, stealing a car, assault and possession of a weapon.

The charges stemmed from two separate dates, the later offences occurring while Rawiri was on bail.

The court also heard Rawiri had been at a family anti-violence camp when he threatened to shoot one of the facilitators before injuring another while struggling with them while he had a knife in his hand.

Judge Tony Greig said Rawiri had a long history of family harm incidents but had appeared to be making progress by accepting he could no longer be with his estranged partner.

Rawiri was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail on all charges while he was also given a first strike warning.