Emergency services attend two-car crash on State Highway 3

Ambulance crews were sent to the scene to assist after the two-car crash on a Taranaki highway intersection on Saturday morning. (File Photo)

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on State Highway 3 on Saturday morning.

The crash, which was first reported at 7.50am, happened at the SH3/Mountain Rd intersection.

A police media communications spokeswoman said the vehicles involved were not blocking the highway and a tow truck had been organised to remove them.

While ambulance staff had been called to the scene, the injuries did not appear to be serious in nature, she said.

Arrangements were underway to clear the crash debris off the roadway.