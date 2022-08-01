Safety barriers coming to State Highway 43, the 'Forgotten World Highway'

State Highway 43 will see maintenance and safety improvements starting the next few months. (file photo).

Safety barriers will soon be added to three sections of State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the work near Toko, at Whangamomona, and Aukopae, would take place in the next two months, with more sites to be added over the coming year.

It is part of a $25.7m package of improvements to the 155-kilometre stretch of road, which connects Stratford in Taranaki to Taumarunui in the King Country.

About 220 safety warning signs have already been erected, along with tree removal and the sealing of rest areas.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said in an emailed statement that planning was under way to seal the remaining 10km of road through the Tāngarākau Gorge.

“Construction will start later this year once we have the necessary warmer temperatures and fine weather.”

The work is expected to be finished in early 2024.

Meanwhile, contractors are continuing to clear slips and debris from SH43 after the recent severe weather.

There were more than 40 slips along the highway and flooding saw the closure of the road at the Tahora Saddle.

Several areas remain under temporary traffic control while awaiting geotechnical assessment.

Drivers can expect delays of approximately 5-10 minutes until further notice, Rob Partridge, regional manager infrastructure delivery, said.

“Once all the slips have been cleared, crews will be working to clear the water table blockages and blocked culverts.”